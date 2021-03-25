AMBS creates worship materials for April 11
ELKHART — Recognizing the toll that COVID-19 has had on pastors and worship planners over the last year, members of the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) community in Elkhart have prepared worship materials for congregational use for April 11, the Sunday after Easter.
The resources, which are based on the John 20:19-31 lectionary reading, include a prelude, a call to worship, an opening prayer, two hymns, a Scripture presentation, a sermon, two student testimonies, an Amharic song, intercessory prayer, the Lord’s Prayer in three languages, a benediction and a postlude, AMBS officials said.
Elements of a separate worship service based on the story of Jesus in the temple as a boy (Luke 2:41-52) are also available for congregational use. These materials were originally made available for Epiphany, but the message of the sermon is broadly focused on the topic of faith formation, so they could be used at any time, information provided by AMBS reads.
“We invite congregations to use whichever worship materials are useful to you and to give pastors and worship leaders a break from preparing,” said Janeen Bertsche Johnson, director of Campus Ministries, Development Associate, adding, “We would love to hear from you if you decide to use any of the resources.”
To access the resources and give feedback, see ambs.edu/worship-materials.
CCS hires new employee
ELKHART — Church Community Services has hired Naomi Leary as its new volunteer coordinator.
Leary spent the last seven years at Camp Friedenswald as its program director, running fun and enriching programs for children, families and adults. She said she enjoys working with lots of different people and creating teams for meaningful work.
