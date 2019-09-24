The American Red Cross asks that people of all races and ethnicities give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely — beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types — to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy, Red Cross officials stated in a press release. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
As an example, Red Cross officials pointed to 8-year-old AJ Torres, who requires blood transfusions to treat complications from sickle cell disease, the most common genetic disease in the U.S. The disease is most common among people of African descent or Latino descent, like AJ, and can sometimes cause small blood vessels to become blocked. Diverse donors are important to ensuring AJ has the blood products he needs to regain his health, Red Cross officials said.
“Within minutes of receiving a blood transfusion, I watch his strength be restored, pain vanish and energy return. Soon he transforms back to himself — a rambunctious little boy,” said his mom, Caira Torres. “If an 8-year-old can withstand a needle, so can you.”
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed, Red Cross officials said. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. See rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 15 include:
ELKHART COUNTY
Elkhart
- Saturday from 8 a.m.–1 p.m., Zion Missionary Church, 1135 E. Hively Ave.
Goshen
- Today from noon to 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave.
- Friday from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, 1900 S. Main St.
- Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Monday from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Tuesday from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 2 from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 4 from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 4 from noon to 6 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35
- Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 7 from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 8 from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 9 from noon to 5 p.m., Bethany Christian School, 2904 S. Main St.
- Oct. 9 from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 14 from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
- Oct. 15 from noon to 5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Millersburg
- Oct. 3 from noon to 6 p.m., Millersburg Clinton Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Mentone
- Friday from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St.
North Webster
- Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m., North Webster Church of God, 302 N. Main St.
Syracuse
- Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Miller's Merry Manor, 500 E. Pickwick Drive
Warsaw
- Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, 1305 Mariners Drive
- Oct. 8 from noon to 6 p.m., Center Lake Pavilion, 117 Canal St.
LAGRANGE COUNTY
LaGrange
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Miller's Merry Manor, 787 N. Detroit St.
- Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaGrange First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St.
Shipshewana
- Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Farmstead Inn & Conference Center, 370 S. Van Buren St.
- Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Legacy Chiropractic, 2180 N. 700 West
- Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Legacy Chiropractic
- Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St.
Topeka
- Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St.
How to donate blood
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Volunteers needed
For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
