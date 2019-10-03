ELKHART — Radiant Life Church, the church which had a motto of “you can come if you can find us,” announces that after 12 years of ministry in 10 different locations, it has a permanent home.
The grand opening of its permanent home will take place Oct. 13. Radiant Life’s new location is at 54820 C.R. 1, Elkhart.
Service times are 9 and 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Radiant Life Church, affiliated with the Assemblies of God, launched at the Ramada Inn in Elkhart in 2007. According to information provided by church officials, beginning as a mobile church, Radiant Life met at a barn in Middlebury, Ramada Inn, Discovery Middle School, The Grand Event Banquet Hall, the RV Hall of Fame, the Northern Indiana Event Center, Osolo Elementary, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Bonneyville Mill County Park and most recently meeting at 2936 Lillian Ave. in Elkhart.
For the majority of the time, Radiant Life was a mobile church, setting up and tearing down each week and moving from location to location, church officials said. The church was so mobile, the people of Radiant Life began telling people they could come if they could find the church.
Lead pastor John Utley and his wife Susan noted the church never intended to be mobile but God used that time to minister to hurting people in every location. Since the beginning, church officials said, Radiant Life’s congregation has been mission-focused, with outreaches to the community, a food pantry dispensing more than 60 tons of groceries and more than 9,500 gift cards since beginning in 2009, offering free laundry at local laundromats, serving other non-profits and conducting large events for children.
Radiant Life, church officials said, has also supported missionaries around the world, participated in overseas missions, conducted medical clinics in impoverished areas and built orphanages and churches in Honduras.
John Utley said he believes the reason for the success is the faithfulness of God, the faith of the people and the mission focus that has continued throughout its history. Radiant Life’s mission, church officials said, is to lead people to their God-given purpose.
The grand opening will not only highlight where the church has been, he said, but what is next for Radiant Life in Michiana.
For more information, call the church at 574-675-0996 or go online to www.radiantlife.us.
