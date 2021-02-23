The moon is just a sliver in the still dark early morning sky. Stella the dog and I walk briskly in this frosty, snowy universe. Bundled from head to toe against the chill, I step carefully, alert to ice beneath the new dusting of snow. Each step resonates with a crunch so loud that I am afraid I will wake up the neighbors. All around us, the snow glitters like diamonds and as I stop to soak it in, Stella suddenly digs her nose and face into the drift and sniffs. Moments later, her face reappears coated with icy crystals and we resume our walk, accompanied by the squeak and crunch of the snow beneath my feet.
This year, February has thrown us into the depths of winter. Its bone-chilling cold, icy shrouds and intermittent snowfalls have created wintry fairyland scenes and days of dazzling light. I promised myself to take advantage of its beauty by getting out in it every day no matter the temperature.
Our steady wood stove sits prominently at the center of my outdoor time. I know I will return to a cozy home and sit by the warmth of its fire. After I tromp through a heavy blanket of snow or walk briskly through an ice-covered landscape, I step through the door, shed my outdoor layers, get into my slippers and sit in my chair. Right across from me, the fire in the stove glows and slowly spreads its heat. I feel it seep into every muscle and bone as my body slowly relaxes.
Over the years, we’ve lived in houses with wood furnaces or wood stoves but only in these last 10 years have we had our own stove. Every winter, when the cold takes over and has us in its grip, we are grateful for its heat. We collect wood as we can or make a run out to our Amish friends’ woodshop to keep ourselves stocked. Day in and day out, our little wood stove does the job. It provides heat but it also provides joy. The feel of that direct warmth and the sight of glowing flames offer a very specific winter pleasure. It makes me feel like all is well with my world and makes me present to the moment.
On one of the coldest February days, President’s Day, I make a cherry pie. Each year, I choose a cherry dessert for this holiday and since I have a pie crust on hand, I pull out some frozen tart cherries and throw together the pie. When we return from our invigorating walk at the park, I bake the pie in the oven. Later that night, we sit by the wood stove and eat that still warm cherry pie. It’s all the goodness there is: warm bodies inside and out. It’s all I ask for on the coldest day of the year.
Here’s the recipe.
TART CHERRY PIE
1 unbaked pie crust (make your own or purchase a high-quality one)
4 c. frozen, pitted tart cherries
½ c. white sugar
⅓ c. white flour
1/2 t. almond extract
Mix all ingredients together. Place in the pie crust.
Top with the following mixed together until crumbly:
½ c. white flour
¼ c. brown sugar
¼ c. softened butter
Bake at 425° for 45-50 minutes, turning half way through. Keep an eye out. The crust might get brown so foil it for the rest of the bake. Let cool enough to set. Delicious served warm.
