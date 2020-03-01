March comes in as a lamb after a lion of an end to February. I can already imagine soft, warm breezes and bright green shoots and long light-filled days. I see the parallels in my own life.

It’s been a lion of a winter, weighing on me hard. Now I look toward a spring full of lightness. And I mean that literally: l-i-g-h-t.

I confess that is how I like to keep things. It’s just hard for me to throw things away. As a former archivist, employed to preserve papers, I know the value of things. Old letters, photos and artifacts tell stories, intimately describe history, reflect life in its every day nitty-gritty way. Above all, they remind us of what came before and nudge us to make the best of our life now. I appreciate that. But they also carry emotional baggage, sometimes too easy to cling to.

During these last few months, I helped my mother give and throw away so many things. I resisted the urge to infuse my emotions into everything that passed through my hands. From a 100-year-old trunk from Calcutta (now Kolkata) that brought my grandparents’ belongings back from their stay in India, to a stack of colorful yearly agendas showing my mother’s comings and goings over the years, I had to learn how to say “no” and follow through.

As the days went by, it became easier to do. I found myself feeling lighter, freed from things. I carried this feeling back to my house and started to bring boxes up from the basement. As I lightly perused the contents, they called up memories that I embraced and then let go. Now, those boxes no longer take up space in my house or in my head.

Since I had to leave my home in Belgium when I was 15, I brought with me artifacts that somehow kept me attached to that life. For a few years, I moved that small box of things around from my home to my dorm room to my friend’s house until, one day, it was stolen and I had to let it go. But I continued to keep my French literature books, my sheep coat, other knickknacks and papers.

Last fall, I wrote my memoir, “Cultured,” which spoke of those growing up years and more. Once those memories found solid form in a book, my leftover artifacts lost their grip on me.

So, these days, I find myself a little lighter. I have no need to cling to things for value. Whatever memories live on in my mind are solid enough that I don’t need physical evidence to hang onto. I no longer need a museum of items to visit and revisit. As I purge my things, I embrace this life, right now, full of lightness and beauty. And I know that, as spring arrives, it will bring light and beauty as well.

La Bonne Vie’s Rachel Shenk has been an artisan baker for 30 years. Born and raised in Belgium, she has lived in Goshen since 1973. She has been writing about food, traveling and the good life for about 10 years. You can connect with her on her Facebook page, La Bonne Vie, or at her cheese shop in Goshen, The Wedge.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you