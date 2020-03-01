March comes in as a lamb after a lion of an end to February. I can already imagine soft, warm breezes and bright green shoots and long light-filled days. I see the parallels in my own life.
It’s been a lion of a winter, weighing on me hard. Now I look toward a spring full of lightness. And I mean that literally: l-i-g-h-t.
I confess that is how I like to keep things. It’s just hard for me to throw things away. As a former archivist, employed to preserve papers, I know the value of things. Old letters, photos and artifacts tell stories, intimately describe history, reflect life in its every day nitty-gritty way. Above all, they remind us of what came before and nudge us to make the best of our life now. I appreciate that. But they also carry emotional baggage, sometimes too easy to cling to.
During these last few months, I helped my mother give and throw away so many things. I resisted the urge to infuse my emotions into everything that passed through my hands. From a 100-year-old trunk from Calcutta (now Kolkata) that brought my grandparents’ belongings back from their stay in India, to a stack of colorful yearly agendas showing my mother’s comings and goings over the years, I had to learn how to say “no” and follow through.
As the days went by, it became easier to do. I found myself feeling lighter, freed from things. I carried this feeling back to my house and started to bring boxes up from the basement. As I lightly perused the contents, they called up memories that I embraced and then let go. Now, those boxes no longer take up space in my house or in my head.
Since I had to leave my home in Belgium when I was 15, I brought with me artifacts that somehow kept me attached to that life. For a few years, I moved that small box of things around from my home to my dorm room to my friend’s house until, one day, it was stolen and I had to let it go. But I continued to keep my French literature books, my sheep coat, other knickknacks and papers.
Last fall, I wrote my memoir, “Cultured,” which spoke of those growing up years and more. Once those memories found solid form in a book, my leftover artifacts lost their grip on me.
So, these days, I find myself a little lighter. I have no need to cling to things for value. Whatever memories live on in my mind are solid enough that I don’t need physical evidence to hang onto. I no longer need a museum of items to visit and revisit. As I purge my things, I embrace this life, right now, full of lightness and beauty. And I know that, as spring arrives, it will bring light and beauty as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.