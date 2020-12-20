The first snow falls quietly and persistently. More powdery than flaky, it silently fills in all the dark cracks and smooths out the rough edges. And it leaves the world in peaceful repose. My heart always skips a beat when the landscape slowly turns white. Maybe it’s the hope that after the snow melts, I’ll rediscover something new underneath that frozen layer. And this week, I am looking for hope.
As this year winds down, I still have one last hurdle to jump over. I need to sign up for health insurance. Even though I have been able to get insurance every year, this year the website will not allow me to. Instead I have to sign up for state help. This means filling out many forms, including one to prove that I am a U.S citizen.
Even if I get all of these sheets filled out, they won’t arrive on time for me to get insurance and be covered in the new year. During this busy season, it’s nearly impossible to get all these details ironed out and I have already spent too much time on the phone, waiting in queue, hoping to get answers.
I call to cancel my current plan and somehow get rerouted to a very helpful man. He immediately understands the situation. “I will look over your application and we will find the problem and correct it and get you signed back up. This is exactly what I’m here to do.”
Hope. I start to feel a glimmer of possibility. His words on the other end of the line are helpful, upbeat, positive.
He wants to fix it. As I hold the phone, he checks over everything. On his computer, he looks at every angle, he finds the problem and he explains it.
Hope. I can feel it.
Then, he fixes it. At the end of 45 minutes, I am re-enrolled and have insurance for the coming year. I thank him profusely.
He is pleased with himself.
“I’ll sleep well tonight knowing I took care of this,” he tells me as he also wishes me a happy holiday.
“You mean, I’ll sleep well tonight,” I want to tell him. Instead, I thank him again and we hang up.
That night, I think about hope. That feeling that glimmers in the distance, that keeps me going when I’m not sure where I’m heading.
This year, I’ve needed to work to keep hope in front of me. So many heavy stones accumulated in my wheelbarrow. But in this season, it’s about hope, about how hope came among us and about how I can pass it on. As I do, my wheelbarrow gets lighter.
Sometimes, in the midst of the hardest times, hope shows its face. Let me be the carrier for others just as the man on the phone was for me.
