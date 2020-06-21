The church bells ring gently as I open the shutters of our sixth floor apartment to a Mediterranean deep blue sky. Out on our tip-top patio, the doves coo gently. The bright sun shines down on the red rooftops and, from this vantage point, people in Valencia, Spain, are easing into the day.
Below, the café workers are setting up tables on the plaza for the first customers. People on bicycles weave between the scattered pedestrians and some are already climbing the stone steps to the Torres de Serranos (Serranos Towers), one of the 14th century gates that surround the old city.
In our apartment, we start the day with strong coffee and baguettes slathered with butter and Nutella, slowly easing ourselves into this time away from our usual life.
Our post breakfast walk takes us down the stairs and over to a small plaza, then along a pedestrian street to the large square that opens out from the cathedral. A group of young women dressed in traditional Valencian dresses gather for a photo op.
We cross this marble space and walk down another narrow pedestrian street on our way to the Llotja de la Seda (Silk Exchange), an ornate 15th century building tucked in behind the large Modernist food market.
Inside, we walk through the wide hall with its towering twisting stone columns and sing an impromptu song down in its basement where the arched ceiling echoes it back to us. As we head back outside, I’m remembering a tapas place close by where we can duck in after our visit.
On a narrow winding street, we find Tasca Angel, a small, unpretentious storefront with its doors open and a counter onto the street. Even though it’s not quite lunchtime, people are already gathering in every available space.
The owner and his wife stand behind the bar, taking orders and pouring drinks. We walk in and find a place to stand along the back counter and decide on our order. The owner’s wife glances over, says “Hola,” and asks what we want.
We have to have the grilled sardines and some bread for starters. Oh, also, a couple of small glasses of white wine.
The food and drinks soon appear on the bar counter. I walk over to get them and we start in on our tapas, along with all the others there. Everyone is in deep conversation. The sounds of Spanish hover around us along with plenty of laughter. We are all here for the food but also for the human contact. It’s a place where friends meet friends.
After the sardines, there’s esgarrat, a mix of salted cod, roasted red pepper, garlic and olive oil, placed on a piece of bread. Then another round of wine. Then, there’s ajo arriero, cold garlic and cod mashed potatoes. Then another round of wine, and then padrones, those tiny green peppers roasted and blistered in olive oil. We stand in this small space and take in all the good vibes as we eat and drink the last dregs.
The owner knows exactly what we had: he's been keeping the tally with a pen on a small square of white paper on the counter. We pay, cash only accepted here.
As we leave, the owner as well as other customers say “Adios.” When you spend that much time in a small space together, you come away feeling as if every one of those people are your friends. We wander slowly back to the apartment, definitely on Spanish time.
These days, since I can’t travel, I remember these wonderful episodes from other days and relive them. I’m hopeful that some day, I will live them again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.