Before the spring and summer season takes over my time, we escape for a few days to northeast Tennessee. Our home away from home is off the beaten track in a small village called Rugby.
When I type it into my map app, it doesn’t show up. It reminds me in some strange way of the fictional village of Three Pines invented by the author Louise Penny: it doesn’t appear on any map and is outside of cell phone service.
I like the adventure of finding a new place that we’ve never been to before. We have no preconceived notions of what it will look like except for the Airbnb photos. So we go, expecting the best and hoping to be somewhat surprised.
Hard rain precedes us in Tennessee and we know there could be flooding, but our drive down is sunny and the only sign of the rains are a swollen and muddy Ohio River as we cross into Kentucky.
As we arrive in Tennessee, the road follows the curves of the Cumberland Plateau and on smooth but fairly untraveled roads, we finally turn onto Highway 52 and then onto the Rugby Highway into Historic Rugby.
This small village stands as it did 100 years ago. It feels like entering another world where life is slower and more intimate. Now to find our cottage. Down a gravel road we go, turning right, then left, further into the woods and past Victorian homes and at the end of the road, we pull into the driveway. Set among the tall trees, the cottage is actually a medium-sized Victorian house with a wrap-around porch on three sides. It’s inviting and whimsical and exactly what we need.
Out here, away from the hustle and bustle, we can breathe and relax and not think about the world outside. Inside, there’s a kitchen that will work well for our planned menu, a dining room that doubles as an art room on the one rainy day of our stay and a gas stove that keeps the evening chill at bay.
On the sunny and warm days, we take a couple of hikes in Big South Fork National Park. Here the trees are leafing, wildflowers are popping and dogwood, magnolias and redbuds are flowering. The sun comes out strong and lightens the sometimes muddy path as we visit the Gentleman’s Swimming Hole and the Twin Arches. We soak in the beauty of nature and the new sights. Then, back at the cottage, we kick off our shoes and relax.
On our arrival, we had noticed a painting on the wall of a cocktail named after the owner of the house. I look over our supplies and have all the ingredients to make it. After hiking and absorbing some of the local history, it’s one way to connect to this spot and respect our place in it.
I pull out the glasses, press the fresh orange juice, add the bourbon, the ginger ale. As we sit on the porch and sip our cocktails, we hear the clink of the ice in the glasses and watch the sun leave its last traces of light on the mountains, happy to be partakers of this area of the world.
