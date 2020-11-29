The dark seems to take over more quickly as we walk our familiar paths at Ox Bow Park recently. The sun is setting as we arrive and, while we meander along the oxbow in the river and follow the trail into the woods, the sky slowly lets go of its light with one last glow.
In the woods, Stella stands out, golden, and the dying leaves shine like copper. Then, the darkness falls fast. My eyes still hold on to that last shine as everything around me turns black. As we drive home in the dark, I feel fortunate to have a warm house to return to.
With Thanksgiving gone and December at my heels, I’m looking for the light. My table holds a plateful of candles to brighten my breakfast. As I set the lit match to each one, I feel as though I’m helping to usher in the morning light. And at night, when we sit huddled around the fire pit, I feel as though I’m holding onto the gleam of the flames and trying to extend the day just a little bit longer. As the fire turns to coals, the darkness beyond slowly creeps in and only a few stars and the waxing moon bring any kind of light to this late-November sky.
With the gray days of the season, we’re all looking for the light. Down my street, many houses are already sporting light decorations for the holidays. We string lights around our rooflines, windows and doorframes, circle them around our trees and our wreaths or project them onto the sides of our houses or place candles in the windows. It’s one way we humans bring light into this month of longest nights.
Tomorrow, I’ll set up my red candles into my homemade advent centerpiece and add a few sprigs of pine. As I set the match to the wick and light the first candle, I think about other ways in which I can bring light to my world. Being kind or even just offering a smile can make marks in the dark. For me, a bright kitchen and the warmth of a stove can turn a dark day into a lighter one. For many years, when I went grocery shopping after Thanksgiving, I would always carry a couple of extra $5 bills in my wallet. After paying my groceries, I would hand a bill over to the cashier and ask them to use it on the next customer and wish them “Happy Holidays”. It was one way I felt I could spread a little light during what can be a stressful season. Maybe it’s time to revive that tradition.
Throughout this week, I will look for ways to bring light to a dreary day. Will you join me?
