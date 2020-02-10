January drags on, each day indistinguishable from the next. A foggy, gray film covers my vision and the world around me has turned to variations on a theme of black and white. I can’t tell if the sun is even there. The only sign is the lightening sky in the morning and the darkening sky at night.
When February arrives, I breathe a sigh of relief, thankful for a new month, a new cycle, hopeful for a change. And sure enough, on the second of the month, the temperature rises and the sun shows its face. We take a longer walk than usual at Ox Bow Park and, with a sense of renewed energy, we clean out our garage and get rid of things that have sat there forever — well, at least since our move 14 years ago. There’s something freeing about paring down, letting go and moving on. And the warmer temperatures put a lilt in my step.
When Monday morning rolls around, I look at my calendar. I have a late morning appointment to take my mother to and the usual errands to run but, other than that, the day is free.The sun streams through the car windows as I drive around town. An idea starts forming in my head. Let’s drive to Pokagon State Park and go hiking.
As soon as I get home and walk in the door, I throw out my idea to Jim. With no hesitation, he agrees immediately. We put on our hiking boots, fill some water bottles, grab the leash and the dog and off we go.
The drive there is easy and the sun keeps shining down. With free entry to the park, we find a spot to park and get out. The sky has now turned to bright blue, the air is warm, the lake shimmers in the light. As we follow the ups and downs of the trail through the woods, we feel the sun beating down.
Sometimes we stop and soak it in. Stella, the dog, is on high alert. She sniffs and scrambles, frisky in the warmth of the sun. The trail follows the landscape and pulls me into the natural world. As I walk past mossy logs and decaying leaves, January’s shroud lifts off of my shoulders.
The rays of light push through the bare branches, wrap around me and bring healing to my body and mind. I forget the daily details and burdens. We spend a good two hours hiking and soaking it in. Then, it’s time to drive home. As we get on the Toll Road, the sky starts to cloud over. By tomorrow, winter will be back. We’re thankful we took advantage of this small reprieve. It made all the difference.
