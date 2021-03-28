A beautiful, sunny day ushers in the first day of spring, a welcome sight for this northern Indiana region. But as March will have it, the weather lambs and lions take their turns and currently, the lions are winning. With a chilling drizzle and a north wind, I am back to wearing gloves and a wool beanie, and I haven’t yet put my winter coat in storage.
There are other ways to tell that spring is on its way though. The vegetable world slowly pokes out shoots and flowers. At Ox Bow County Park, the bright yellow winter aconites in the woods are the first to announce the coming greening of the earth. Since, I’ve seen the soft and silvery shoots of the pussy willows and the tiniest white flowers opening up in the forest bed. And the animal world lets us know that it is active in more jarring ways: a knocking sound in our chimney lets us know that a raccoon might be looking for a nesting place. After Jim rattles a few bricks and closes off any possible openings, it scrambles up to the outside and hasn’t been seen or heard of since.
The other day, I was at The Wedge, my cheese shop at the Goshen Farmers’ Market, when a woman came in and told me that a black bird was tapping with its beak on the inside window next door. With another customer’s arrival, we proceeded to investigate. Sure enough: a common grackle was flying around, trying to find a way out. Was it looking for nesting material? Or a safe place for eggs? We don’t know. Somehow it had found a way in but no way out again. I opened the door to the outside, but it seemed intent on flying toward the one window. After a few attempts, it dropped to the floor and into a protective corner. I gently spoke to it as I opened the window.
“We’re not here to hurt you. We want to help you,” I said.
It seemed to listen to my voice.
The three of us maneuvered ourselves around the room to help it. After another attempt, it huddled in the corner again. “OK,” I told it, “Here we go.” It flew up again and, this time, found the opening and flew out to freedom and fresh air. We closed everything back up, happy for the outcome.
The image of that grackle flying out the open window has remained with me the rest of the week. I find myself following that bird, into a new season, into a new world, into a new environment. It seems a very appropriate metaphor for the changeover from winter to spring. I see it as a good omen. May I find the freedom to fly out and away from the heaviness of winter!
