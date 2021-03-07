For many, many years now, (I want to say 40, but that sounds crazy!), my friend and I have met every other week over food. Every now and then, we’ve taken an unintentional break but for the most part, like clockwork, we meet up on Mondays at a local establishment. Depending on our jobs and our circumstances, we share breakfast or lunch. In the last few years, it’s been mostly breakfast. We first gathered at County Seat, but when they closed, we had to find new locations. We’ve had coffee at Olympia Candy Kitchen, Embassy Coffee and The Electric Brew. Sometimes we’ve invited each other to our homes for breakfast.
But when COVID hit, things changed. We couldn’t meet inside anymore, especially since Margaret was a frontline worker. Outdoor rendezvous with proper social distancing became the only hope for continuing our regular meet-ups. As spring unfolded last year, we kept our eye on the weather and hoped for clear skies and balmy Mondays. We also changed our timing to lunch so the air temperature would be comfortable. Mostly, it worked. I would join her under her wild cherry tree in her front yard and she would bring out delicious salads and desserts along with the ever-present coffee thermos and heavy cream. Two Mondays later, she would arrive on my back deck for equally tasty fare. Yes, I did get stung by a bee at her house and her dogs found the burrs in my backyard. But we were able to continue to see each other and converse over the length of the summer, a much needed exchange when we weren’t really seeing many others.
As fall arrived, we planned the next steps. As long as it didn’t rain, we would continue to meet. I now had a fire pit. She had one she could borrow. So as Indian summer made its way to damp, chilly fall and cold winter, we continued to meet on each other’s patio, sometimes with snow flurries in the air. Finally, the cold temperatures of February put a halt to our meal gatherings and we had to go for a walk instead.
But this week, our lunchtime get-together resumed at my house under perfect conditions. A sunny clear day on Wednesday turned into the best possible time. With the woodfired oven going for our food and a small fire in the firepit, we partook of roasted vegetables and cheesy French onion soup with just the right amount of sizzle and smokiness. Then for dessert, an orange cornmeal pound cake toasted in the woodfired oven and topped with Grand Marnier and fresh fruit accompanied our perennial coffee with cream. We sat in full sunshine, talked about our daily lives, savored the food and coffee and lingered until we were done. It felt like a true celebration of this friendship we’ve had, through thick and thin, through ups and downs, and now through COVID.
May you each find and have such long lasting friendships!
