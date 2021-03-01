For the last 17 years, the last week of February finds us focused and organized. We get all the details in place for a three-week getaway. That means making sure that the house is in order, that Stella the dog will be taken care of and that the mail won’t pile up on our front stoop. It also means laundering then packing clothes, having tickets and bank accounts in order and buying a couple of books to read while away.
Every year, we’ve returned to our favorite spot on the Mediterranean: the small town of Le Brusc in southern France where Sophie and Claude always welcome us with open arms to their small housekeeping cottage.
Over these 17 years, we’ve come to walk and hike around this whole area and each time we return, it truly is like coming home. Will Madame still be working at the Carrefour grocery store? Will Monsieur still know our order when we sit down at the outdoor café tables by the water? Will Monsieur and Madame, owners of Pinocchio, the woodfired pizza restaurant, still remember us from our chats about woodfired ovens? Will we have deep blue skies and warm sunshine every day? Or will there be days of Mistral, the strongest of wind that could take off the horns of the famous bulls of Camargue? What flowers will be blooming and will the almond trees be in blossom?
These are the questions we ask ourselves as we sit on the TGV train already biting into our first baguette sandwich.
This year, the last week of February does not involve travel. We’ll miss the soft Mediterranean Sea air. But fortune is on our side: the end of February shows up sunny and almost balmy for these northern Indiana winter days. With a deep blue sky and a strong sun, I could almost make myself think I’m in Le Brusc. So I make and bake some traditional French baguettes. I cut one in half for sandwiches while it’s still semi-warm. I smear each side with French butter, place a nice layer of Emmental Swiss cheese and the best ham I can find on each, and replace the top. Then, I make a fresh green salad on a plate and set the baguette sandwich beside it. As I place it on my Provençal placemat, I’m feeling almost there. To make it more real, I mix some club soda with orange juice, a semblance of Orangina, a drink we often buy in Le Brusc.
Bon appétit! That first bite takes me right there. And the next and the next. After we are finished with our plates, Jim makes us espressos and we sip them alongside some good dark chocolate. Aah!
There are no palm trees, no French speakers around, none of that French “je ne sais quoi” but somehow I’ve imported a bit of the experience.
Tonight, I’ll watch a slideshow of our past times in Le Brusc as I sip some Côte de Provence wine and sigh and smile and know that there will be a year 18 sometime in my future.
