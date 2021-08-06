Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Andres G. Vitela, 25, 57898 Seventh St., Elkhart, and Kamar S. Beshay Shehata, 26, 234 Market Ave., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Stephen M. Shultz, 29, and Kiley M. Rogers, 25, both of 812 S. 12th St., Goshen
Lisbeth Ochoa, 23, and Donald W. Savoie Jr., 29, both of 106 N. Wheatland Drive, Goshen
Christopher M. Martin, 21, 68226 C.R. 15, New Paris, and Tracy A. Martin, 20, 66233 C.R. 7, Wakarusa
Demarco L. Taylor, 45, 349 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Carmen Turpin, 49, 2721 Homer Ave., Elkhart
Alexander J. Brovont, 22, 456 W. Burr St., Centreville, Michigan, and Kathryn N. Adams, 26, 102 Remington Court, Wakarusa
Makellee K. Doty, 21, and Jacob R. Neild, 23, both of 805 Locke Court, Nappanee
Donald J. Dobson, 28, 23060 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, and Kaylie N. Vangalder, 25, 3329 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 3B, Elkhart
Robert E. Cullens, 50, and Michelle A. Brown, 46, both of 925 Monroe St., Elkhart
Dimamione O. Lovelace Sr., 37, and Debinique L. Woodard, 46, both of 215 Indiana Ave., Elkhart
Megan E. Miller, 23, 13720 N. 700 West, Nappanee, and Daniel R. Keller, 22, 105 N. Walnut St., Wakarusa
Maria J. Contreras Ayala, 21, and Billy J. Yaratch Jr., 21, both of 500 W. Lexington Ave., Apt. B, Elkhart
Kim M. Price, 60, 23090 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, and Robert G. Dunlop, 67, 63383 Walnut Road, Vandalia, Michigan
Guadalupe M. Herrera Renteria, 24, and Rafael Perez Ortiz, 34, both of 4364 Conifer Lane, Apt. 15M, Elkhart
Jimmie L. Norman, 71, and Sandra J. Sanders, 60, both of 813 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Elizabeth H. Glaser, 24, 3504 Briarwood Drive, Elkhart, and Kevin W. Castillo, 24, 1462 Fred St., Rear 1, Whiting
David A. Germain, 73, and Randall G. Ross, 56, both of 2926 Brooktree Court, Elkhart
Andre P. Rodgers, 31, and Christine N. Rodgers, 45, both of 725 G Lane, Apt. 3-B, Elkhart
Andrew J. Mast, 21, 62114 C.R. 41, Goshen, and Sharon K. Lehman, 20, 10535 W. 100 South, Middlebury
Amanda S. Anglemyer, 40, and Justin D. Geiger, 34, both of 2220 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart
Seth R. Cripe, 23, 628 Bristol Ave., Middlebury, and Sydney M. Boyer, 23, 19384 Sweetbriar Court, Bristol
Merlin R. Martin, 20, 66148 Ind. 19, Apt. 2, Wakarusa, and Elizabeth M. Weaver, 20, 69921 C.R. 15, New Paris
Susan I. Sparks, 32, and Madison L. Kent, 29, both of 1505 Benham Ave., Apt. B, Elkhart
Taylor B. Miller, 24, and Trent M. Brickner, 24, both of 115 N. Brown St., Middlebury
Mose A. Miller, 24, 25283 Wasepi Road, Centreville, Michigan, and Polly A. Helmuth, 23, 10006 C.R. 10, Middlebury
Quinnmeshia T. Evans, 30, and Lorenzo S. Lemons, 32, both of 72352 Amber Drive, Milford
Morgan L. A. Fann, 22, and Logan P. Blount, 22, both of 28877 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart
Alice B. Morris, 64, and Richard A. Morris, 64, both of 57847 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Dayn T. Savant, 35, and Kassandra M. Bontrager, 31, both of 209 E. Purl St., Goshen
Angela Passerallo, 40, and Jason J. Jacobs, 41, both of 29670 Oregon Ave., Elkhart
Stephanie N. Porter, 19, and Travis R. Royster, 20, both of 1607 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart
Emmalee A. Spray, 23, and Elijah J. Truelove, 24, both of 1615 Locust St., Apt. 101, Elkhart
Gage A-Z Curtis, 22, 67461 M-62, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Christina J. Canterbury, 21, 30966 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 2, Osceola
Bowen L. Hazen, 19, and Elizabeth D. Black, 22, both of 2712 Cedarwood Court, Goshen
Hannah M. Myers, 22, 52564 C.R. 21, Bristol, and Jordan L. Warble, 22, 402 Westwood Road, Goshen
Floyd J. Plank, 22, 27097 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Lori A. Yoder, 22, 1171 E. Fifth B Road, Bremen
Claudia Quintos Reyes, 51, and Amado Castelan Jimenez, 60, both of 3412 Polo Ave., Elkhart
Yassani M. Medina Rico, 25, 1011 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and Victor Meza Jr., 32, 107 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Donna J. Schantz-Lowe, 69, and Karim Abdulrahman Al Bayati, 71, both of 3410 J Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Jenifer Lopez, 24, 58184 Benham Ave., Elkhart, and Manuel A. Ramos Reyna, 26, 1716 S. Sixth St., Elkhart
Eric N. Ciba, 28, and Cassiopeia G. Trausch, 26, both of 906 Violet Road, Elkhart
Loren M. Lambright, 30, 11234 U.S. 20, Middlebury, and Blessing L. Longcor, 31, 554 Short St., Nappanee
Charles A. Bloss, 44, 26244 Woodridge Drive, Elkhart, and Jordan N. Bierly, 35, 310 Division St., Apt. 102, Elkhart
Darren W. Miller, 20, 12791 C.R. 26, Middlebury, and Kathy M. Lehman, 20, 66801 C.R. 43, Millersburg
Rachel L. J. Fishburn, 22, 4185 N. Ind. 5, Cromwell, and Kendall J. Miller, 26, 63245 C.R. 37, Goshen
Cristy O. Andino Castillo, 27, and Saul Garcia Garrido, 25, both of 339 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart
Tyson C. Howes, 24, 50698 Stonecutter Drive, Granger, and Katlin M. Eckert, 22, 57391 Penny Lane, Elkhart
Jennifer M. Zolen, 36, and Philip R. Metzler, 31, both of 15610 C.R. 50, Syracuse
David R. Hart, 72, and Georgia C. Bateson, 70, both of 30357 Dunhill Crossing, Elkhart
Savannah B. Flora, 19, 24333 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Jayden T. Zimmerman, 20, 30555 C.R. 46, Wakarusa
Cheryl A. Crouch, 57, and Ronald L. Daniels, 68, both of 1817 New York Ave., Elkhart
Jenna L. Holdeman, 25, 19288 C.R. 40, Apt. 1, Goshen, and Brandon X. Salone, 26, 5632 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth, Texas
Frederick B. Koeppel Jr., 39, 56200 46th St., Elkhart, and Tara L. Stolz, 41, 23051 Oakleaf Drive N., Elkhart
Lauren M. Smith, 26, and Chance L. Jenney, 24, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 177, Osceola
Alondra M. Garcia Romo, 18, and Ryan L. Marquez, 20, both of 1101 S. 16th St., Apt. A, Goshen
Anthony C. McClimon, 18, 20590 Meadow Lane, Goshen, and Dreylynn M. Schertz, 19, 29371 C.R. 12, Elkhart
Salvador Medina Jr., 21, 3117 Burr Oak Ave., Elkhart, and Judith E. Lopez Ortiz, 22, 250 Bristol St., Elkhart
Alexa K. Markel, 21, 67013 Dailey Road, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Taylor T. Resh, 23, 9859 W. G Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
Ana I. Gomez, 23, and Victor R. Novoa, 23, both of 3222 Burr Oak Ave., Elkhart
Brittanie L. Gamez, 22, and Deric R. Haynes, 25, both of 68282 Walnut St., New Paris
Amanda K. Akens, 40, and Sherman O. Bailey, 40, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 42, Elkhart
Jenna M. Green, 19, and Joshua E. Stankovich, 19, both of 66345 C.R. 21, Goshen
Travis G. Friesen, 20, 61236 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Rosanna K. Peachey, 24, 57105 C.R. 21, Goshen
Katherine J. Arevalo, 22, and Robert L. Groom, 25, both of 230 Jr. Achievement Drive, Elkhart
Alexis Z. Schweinzger, 22, and Devin L. Jones, 22, both of 52082 Brookstream Circle, Apt. J, Elkhart
Elizabeth A. Ragsdale, 34, and Craig E. Germain, 37, both of 2420 S. Sixth St., Elkhart
Michael M. Karczewski, 51, and Nelly M. Ngoroi, 31, both of 3329 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 1A, Elkhart
Tylinna J. Maracle, 33, 51775 E. County Line Road, Middlebury, and Colton E. Enos, 31, 18413 C.R. 20, Goshen
Samuel R. Armington, 66, 22425 C.R. 44, New Paris, and Theresa M. Sobkowiak, 54, 235 Ironworks Ave., Apt. 482, Mishawaka
Dylan L. Mosher, 21, and Joni S. Ottman, 21, both of 987 Sharon Court, Middlebury
Luis H. Marquez, 32, 880 Hiawatha Drive, Elkhart, and Stephanie Jimenez Aguirre, 23, 53160 Brookfield Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Timothy LaGro, Goshen, and Brooke J. LaGro, Goshen. Married July 2, 2016, separated April 28; two minor children.
Breeanna Maynard, Goshen, and Zachary Maynard, Strongsville, Ohio. Married Jan. 6, 2018, separated March 1; one minor child.
Bethannie Polaski, Elkhart, and David Polaski, Elkhart. Married Dec. 9, 2017, separation date not provided; one minor child.
Daniel R. Hess, Elkhart, and Bonnie M. Hess, Mansfield, Texas. Married June 1, 2010, separated Oct. 10, 2013.
Sierra L. Gilbert, Goshen, and Brandon D. Bradshaw, Sturgis, Michigan. Married July 13, 2020, separated Dec. 2, 2020.
James C. Meyers, Elkhart, and Michelle Meyers, Middlebury. Married May 23, 2020, separated June 15.
Gage L. Riegsecker, Goshen, and Hailey L. Riegsecker, Goshen. Married Sept. 5, 2020, separation date not provided.
Sonele Poe, Goshen, and Tommy Dillon, Middlebury. Married Oct. 18, 2016, separated June 6.
Emma E. Albin and Blake M. Albin. Married May 29, 2016, separation date not provided.
Laquita A. Closson, Fort Wayne, and Michael L. Closson. Married Dec. 26, 2006, separated March 11; one minor child.
Steven R. Stickler, Elkhart, and Kimberly M. Stickler, Mishawaka. Married Aug. 13, 1994, separated May 28.
Donald L. Hostetler, Warsaw, and Cynthia Hostetler, Goshen. Married June 19, 1976, separated May 1.
Lisa R. Dominy, Syracuse, and Christopher J. Dominy, Nappanee. Married Dec. 4, 2004, separated June 23; two minor children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.