Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Zachary D. Stamatovich, 29, and Jaclyn B. Sonner, 32, both of 1030 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart
Karissa M. Hart, 27, 108 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and William H. Ellis, 33, P.O. Box 365, Elkhart
Maira Morales, 21, and Angel L. Torres, 22, both of 279 Woodridge Court, Apt. B, Goshen
Mikayla A. Rayburn, 23, and Patrick J. Abbett, 23, both of 314 E. Jefferson St., Goshen
Karla D. Mullet, 22, 64297 C.R. 15, Goshen, and Caleb D. Hochstetler, 19, 15022 U.S. 20, Middlebury
Lisa A. Albaugh, 57, and Kevin R. McFarland, 58, both of 53780 Cleveland Trails Drive, Elkhart
Marilyn M. Moutria, 26, and Brandon L. Fisher, 27, both of 21830 Suburban Drive, Elkhart
Jonathan R. Snyder, 34, 1323 Columbus Drive, Elkhart, and Rebecca L. Putz, 42, 1674 Toledo Road, Elkhart
David S. Delucenay, 51, and Sherry L. Kauffman, 53, both of 54301 C.R. 5, Elkhart
Reymundo Chavez, 67, and Angelica M. Palacios Casillas, 53, both of 318 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen
Ramon A. Gonzales Jr., 51, and Alisha A. Safford, 46, both of 1240 N. Main St., Elkhart
Jose F. Medina Sigala, 25, and Erika Sandoval, 22, both of 1646 Harrison Ridge Lane, Goshen
Voronika E. M. Brewer, 24, and Brad J. Elliott Jr., 29, both of 1420 Holiday View Drive, Elkhart
Don V. Bonaobra Martinez, 26, and Cess N. Aguilar Bayna, 20, both of 2560 Links Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
James A. Bryant, 28, and Alexis T. James, 23, both of 740 Prairie St., Elkhart
Eric M. Goins, 27, and Selena M. Wiltse, 21, both of 12455 Pine Cone Drive, Lot 77, Middlebury
Reagon M. Dailey, 20, 704 S. Kinder Drive, Syracuse, and Dakota L. Baldwin, 22, 18406 C.R. 102, Bristol
Abigail J. Hawkins, 23, 60311 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Ian R. Bomberger, 23, 108 Canal St., Goshen
Michelle D. Schmucker, 25, 14471 C.R. 34, Goshen, and Myron L. Mishler, 24, 0040 S. 600 West, LaGrange
James A. Tinsley, 53, and Lisa S. Martsolf, 52, both of 56701 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart
Maxwell R. Strouse, 23, and Hannah E. Woods, 22, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 2, Elkhart
Tingting N. Weng, 35, and Xiaohui Wu, 34, both of 51683 Northfield Drive, Elkhart
Allen L. Fawley, 55, 58174 C.R. 105, Elkhart, and Kathleen D. Emmans, 55, 57338 C.R. 27, Goshen
Rosa I. Gonzalez Cantarero, 32, and Elder Y. Cedillo Diaz, 32, both of 57862 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Damond I. Paul, 18, 1801 Decamp Ave., Elkhart, and Camry Y-L Howell, 18, 2435 Roys Ave., Elkhart
Benjamin A-L Bullock, 24, 16181 Featherstone Road, Constantine, Michigan, and Madeline M. Knowles, 22, 52 Randall Court, Centreville, Michigan
Gisselle M. Arias, 20, and Caleb J. Warlick, 20, both of 20134 Eagle Hill Lane, Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Karissa M. Garcia, Goshen, and Leonel Garcia, Goshen. Married July 28, 2018, separated April 12; three minor children.
Andre D. Price-Aistrop, Elkhart, and Bonnie D. Price-Aistrop, Elkhart. Married May 3, 2019, separated Nov. 1, 2020; one minor child.
Heather Poe, Elkhart, and Kevin Upham, Elkhart. Married Feb. 8, 2010, separated in December 2012; two minor children.
Robert L. Warble Jr., Goshen, and Jennifer A. Warble. Married Aug. 2, 2012, separated June 20, 2019.
Makayla Hammond, Goshen, and Edward Hammond, Goshen. Married Oct. 14, 2018, separated March 7.
Elsa A. Bloom-Mares, Elkhart, and Jose L. Mares Medina. Married June 18, 2011, separated March 1.
Peggy J. Garner, Elkhart, and Ralph E. Garner Jr., Elkhart. Married April 2, 1988, separated April 12.
