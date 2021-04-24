Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Zachary D. Stamatovich, 29, and Jaclyn B. Sonner, 32, both of 1030 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart

Karissa M. Hart, 27, 108 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and William H. Ellis, 33, P.O. Box 365, Elkhart

Maira Morales, 21, and Angel L. Torres, 22, both of 279 Woodridge Court, Apt. B, Goshen

Mikayla A. Rayburn, 23, and Patrick J. Abbett, 23, both of 314 E. Jefferson St., Goshen

Karla D. Mullet, 22, 64297 C.R. 15, Goshen, and Caleb D. Hochstetler, 19, 15022 U.S. 20, Middlebury

Lisa A. Albaugh, 57, and Kevin R. McFarland, 58, both of 53780 Cleveland Trails Drive, Elkhart

Marilyn M. Moutria, 26, and Brandon L. Fisher, 27, both of 21830 Suburban Drive, Elkhart

Jonathan R. Snyder, 34, 1323 Columbus Drive, Elkhart, and Rebecca L. Putz, 42, 1674 Toledo Road, Elkhart

David S. Delucenay, 51, and Sherry L. Kauffman, 53, both of 54301 C.R. 5, Elkhart

Reymundo Chavez, 67, and Angelica M. Palacios Casillas, 53, both of 318 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen

Ramon A. Gonzales Jr., 51, and Alisha A. Safford, 46, both of 1240 N. Main St., Elkhart

Jose F. Medina Sigala, 25, and Erika Sandoval, 22, both of 1646 Harrison Ridge Lane, Goshen

Voronika E. M. Brewer, 24, and Brad J. Elliott Jr., 29, both of 1420 Holiday View Drive, Elkhart

Don V. Bonaobra Martinez, 26, and Cess N. Aguilar Bayna, 20, both of 2560 Links Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

James A. Bryant, 28, and Alexis T. James, 23, both of 740 Prairie St., Elkhart

Eric M. Goins, 27, and Selena M. Wiltse, 21, both of 12455 Pine Cone Drive, Lot 77, Middlebury

Reagon M. Dailey, 20, 704 S. Kinder Drive, Syracuse, and Dakota L. Baldwin, 22, 18406 C.R. 102, Bristol

Abigail J. Hawkins, 23, 60311 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Ian R. Bomberger, 23, 108 Canal St., Goshen

Michelle D. Schmucker, 25, 14471 C.R. 34, Goshen, and Myron L. Mishler, 24, 0040 S. 600 West, LaGrange

James A. Tinsley, 53, and Lisa S. Martsolf, 52, both of 56701 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart

Maxwell R. Strouse, 23, and Hannah E. Woods, 22, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 2, Elkhart

Tingting N. Weng, 35, and Xiaohui Wu, 34, both of 51683 Northfield Drive, Elkhart

Allen L. Fawley, 55, 58174 C.R. 105, Elkhart, and Kathleen D. Emmans, 55, 57338 C.R. 27, Goshen

Rosa I. Gonzalez Cantarero, 32, and Elder Y. Cedillo Diaz, 32, both of 57862 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Damond I. Paul, 18, 1801 Decamp Ave., Elkhart, and Camry Y-L Howell, 18, 2435 Roys Ave., Elkhart

Benjamin A-L Bullock, 24, 16181 Featherstone Road, Constantine, Michigan, and Madeline M. Knowles, 22, 52 Randall Court, Centreville, Michigan

Gisselle M. Arias, 20, and Caleb J. Warlick, 20, both of 20134 Eagle Hill Lane, Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Karissa M. Garcia, Goshen, and Leonel Garcia, Goshen. Married July 28, 2018, separated April 12; three minor children.

Andre D. Price-Aistrop, Elkhart, and Bonnie D. Price-Aistrop, Elkhart. Married May 3, 2019, separated Nov. 1, 2020; one minor child.

Heather Poe, Elkhart, and Kevin Upham, Elkhart. Married Feb. 8, 2010, separated in December 2012; two minor children.

Robert L. Warble Jr., Goshen, and Jennifer A. Warble. Married Aug. 2, 2012, separated June 20, 2019.

Makayla Hammond, Goshen, and Edward Hammond, Goshen. Married Oct. 14, 2018, separated March 7.

Elsa A. Bloom-Mares, Elkhart, and Jose L. Mares Medina. Married June 18, 2011, separated March 1.

Peggy J. Garner, Elkhart, and Ralph E. Garner Jr., Elkhart. Married April 2, 1988, separated April 12.

