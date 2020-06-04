MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Cheyenne M. Ketcham, 23, and Jacob D. Maynard, 23, both of 24714 C.R. 45, Elkhart
Terri L. Costner, 25, 1146 Edwardsburg Ave., Apt. ½, Elkhart, and Cody M. Kobza, 26, 738 S. 28th St., South Bend
Rebecca J. Clark, 31, and Toby L. Jeffery, 49, both of 70727 S. River Road, White Pigeon, Michigan
Shelby L. Joslin, 22, 58227 Savanna Trace, Goshen, and Brian L. Vance, 22, 1922 Almond Drive, Elkhart
Elizabeth A. Randolph, 29, and John A. Troup, 35, both of 18877 Red Cedar Road, New Paris
Cristina N. Garcia, 32, and Matthew D. Lyczynski, 33, both of 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 609, Goshen
Melissa J. Vaughn, 40, and Patrick A. Jackson, 54, both of 214 Marine Ave., Elkhart
Priscilla L. A. Torres, 29, and Juan C. Mendoza, 29, both of 59544 C.R. 113, Elkhart
Christian N. Damasco, 26, and Carmen L. Reyes Ramirez, 23, both of 302 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. A, Goshen
Nick Post, 27, 30152 Chevy Chase Drive, Elkhart, and Natalia M. Penno, 26, 18070 Hammond Bay Drive, Spring Lake, Michigan
Wayne H. Bennett, 39, 21896 State Line Road, Bristol, and Abigail K. Butrick, 38, 3236 Bay Point Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart
Pamela S. Trudell, 35, and Charles A. Adams, 53, both of 1731 Stevens Ave., Elkhart
Thomas L. Roberts, 52, and Kimberly A. Keranen, 43, both of 1816 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Kyle J. Wingard, 21, 66345 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Mary J. Frey, 21, 5495 S. 1125 West, Millersburg
Myron D. Miller, 25, 30695 C.R. 150, Nappanee, and Dora J. Schmucker, 23, 14542 C.R. 34, Goshen
John P. Mohan II, 56, and Maribeth A. Osborn, 43, both of 1003 Hidden Meadow Lane, Middlebury
Michael T. Mascola Jr., 34, and Amber M. Moran, 31, both of 58629 Helen St., Elkhart
Brittany M. Seewald, 23, and Matthew L. Ely, 24, both of 302 Lincoln St., Apt. 2A, Wakarusa
James L. Borkholder, 22, 12980 C.R. 44, Millersburg, and Janelle R. Yoder, 25, 61113 C.R. 133, Goshen
Megan N. McBride, 23, and James B. Thomas, 26, both of 456 S. Main St., Nappanee
Steffany E. Betts, 30, and Raymond Rubio, 32, both of 907 Prairie St., Elkhart
Timofey Kurochkin, 25, 1328 Terrace St., Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and Yuliya R. Karas, 22, 20731 Rivers Edge Drive, Goshen
Rheana N. Roose, 25, and Kyle B. Alcala, 26, both of 718 Strong Ave., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Steven Rupard, Elkhart, and Angel Rupard, Elkhart. Married June 10, 2017, no separation date provided; one minor child.
Patricia Smith-Dietzen, Elkhart, and Kyle Dietzen, Syracuse. Married July 31, 2015, no separation date provided.
