MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Cheyenne M. Ketcham, 23, and Jacob D. Maynard, 23, both of 24714 C.R. 45, Elkhart

Terri L. Costner, 25, 1146 Edwardsburg Ave., Apt. ½, Elkhart, and Cody M. Kobza, 26, 738 S. 28th St., South Bend

Rebecca J. Clark, 31, and Toby L. Jeffery, 49, both of 70727 S. River Road, White Pigeon, Michigan

Shelby L. Joslin, 22, 58227 Savanna Trace, Goshen, and Brian L. Vance, 22, 1922 Almond Drive, Elkhart

Elizabeth A. Randolph, 29, and John A. Troup, 35, both of 18877 Red Cedar Road, New Paris

Cristina N. Garcia, 32, and Matthew D. Lyczynski, 33, both of 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 609, Goshen

Melissa J. Vaughn, 40, and Patrick A. Jackson, 54, both of 214 Marine Ave., Elkhart

Priscilla L. A. Torres, 29, and Juan C. Mendoza, 29, both of 59544 C.R. 113, Elkhart

Christian N. Damasco, 26, and Carmen L. Reyes Ramirez, 23, both of 302 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. A, Goshen

Nick Post, 27, 30152 Chevy Chase Drive, Elkhart, and Natalia M. Penno, 26, 18070 Hammond Bay Drive, Spring Lake, Michigan

Wayne H. Bennett, 39, 21896 State Line Road, Bristol, and Abigail K. Butrick, 38, 3236 Bay Point Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart

Pamela S. Trudell, 35, and Charles A. Adams, 53, both of 1731 Stevens Ave., Elkhart

Thomas L. Roberts, 52, and Kimberly A. Keranen, 43, both of 1816 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

Kyle J. Wingard, 21, 66345 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Mary J. Frey, 21, 5495 S. 1125 West, Millersburg

Myron D. Miller, 25, 30695 C.R. 150, Nappanee, and Dora J. Schmucker, 23, 14542 C.R. 34, Goshen

John P. Mohan II, 56, and Maribeth A. Osborn, 43, both of 1003 Hidden Meadow Lane, Middlebury

Michael T. Mascola Jr., 34, and Amber M. Moran, 31, both of 58629 Helen St., Elkhart

Brittany M. Seewald, 23, and Matthew L. Ely, 24, both of 302 Lincoln St., Apt. 2A, Wakarusa

James L. Borkholder, 22, 12980 C.R. 44, Millersburg, and Janelle R. Yoder, 25, 61113 C.R. 133, Goshen

Megan N. McBride, 23, and James B. Thomas, 26, both of 456 S. Main St., Nappanee

Steffany E. Betts, 30, and Raymond Rubio, 32, both of 907 Prairie St., Elkhart

Timofey Kurochkin, 25, 1328 Terrace St., Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and Yuliya R. Karas, 22, 20731 Rivers Edge Drive, Goshen

Rheana N. Roose, 25, and Kyle B. Alcala, 26, both of 718 Strong Ave., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Steven Rupard, Elkhart, and Angel Rupard, Elkhart. Married June 10, 2017, no separation date provided; one minor child.

Patricia Smith-Dietzen, Elkhart, and Kyle Dietzen, Syracuse. Married July 31, 2015, no separation date provided.

