MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Clara L. Perez Ortiz, 23, and Marvin R. Mejia Pineda, 23, both of 1522 Stevens Ave., Elkhart
Marisa M. Haitsma, 30, and Dylan M. Dinatale, 30, both of 58451 Ironwood Drive, Elkhart
Allyssa R. McCullough, 19, 51908 C.R. 35, Bristol, and Brandon S. Powell, 21, 1230 Wildflower St., Elkhart
Jeffrey L. Dauscher, 33, and Hope J. Hannahs, 30, both of 25676 Lake Drive, Elkhart
Audriana N. May, 29, and Brenda I. Abreu, 38, both of 22075 Farmwood Drive, Bristol
Edward Martinez-Islas, 27, and Yocelyne N. Hernandez, 25, both of 1805 College Manor Drive, Goshen
Alexia G. M. Nettrouer, 21, and Kevin D. Williams Jr., 23, both of 2106 ½ Bashor Road, Goshen
Lori A. Scott, 49, 801 Michigan Ave., Goshen, and Raymond M. Watts Jr., 49, 913 S. 10th St., Goshen
Matthew L. Miller, 47, and Jessica L. Yoder, 38, both of 24641 Aric Way, Elkhart
Lucas A. Howland, 28, and Andrea N. Stump, 30, both of 1205 Georgia Blvd., Apt. 20, Elkhart
Shawn T. MacMillan, 36, and Olyvane Ounsombath, 35, both of 53940 Pine Tree Place, Elkhart
Sharon S. Davis, 24, and Tyrone T. Taylor, 23, both of 239 La Salle St., Elkhart
Lauren E. Parcell, 22, 69060 U.S. 33, Goshen, and Dakota J. Hickok, 23, 607 Hawthorne Drive, Goshen
Elizabeth J. Rieth, 22, 410 Carter Road, Goshen, and Jesse B. Lykins, 23, 10841 Leslie Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina
Cynthia Herrera Fernandez, 22, and Victor H. Loaiza Castro, 24, both of 213 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen
Alejandro Aguilar Moreno Jr., 32, and Shannon D. Miller, 29, both of 58698 Saint Mary’s Lane, Goshen
Carrie A. Hines, 49, and Raul A. Orellana Huezo, 49, both of 2517 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Tarynn H. Chase-Peterson, 21, and Vincent A. Forrest-Perez, 20, both of 1124 Princeton St., Elkhart
Lauren F. Loughrey, 22, and Wyatt R. Stutzman, 28, both of 15734 C.R. 50, Syracuse
Eber J. Calix Flores, 30, and Ana Y. Gomez Jaimes, 28, both of 653 E. Indiana Ave., Nappanee
Caleb H. Fowler, 23, and Brooke N. Wright, 21, both of 57819 Weathered Pine Court, Elkhart
Brennan D. Condy, 26, and Bethany N. Watson, 24, both of 338 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart
James M. Adcock, 22, 6978 Fox Crossing, Knox, and Darby O. Bell, 27, 1006 Fulton St., Elkhart
Ariana G. Castro, 20, and Connor G. Kitson, 22, both of 14898 C.R. 50, Syracuse
Abiel D. Valdez, 37, and Diana C. Cermeno Chacon, 33, both of 53654 Bruce Drive, Bristol
Taylor M. Stabler, 29, and Hallie E. Pease, 27, both of 51957 C.R. 109, Elkhart
Zineb Ammous, 37, 930 Ridgeview Drive, Goshen, and Kevin A. Strauss, 52, 13 Glenwood Drive, Strasburg, Pennsylvania
Abraham Moreno Lopez, 37, and Hensy A. Sosa Gutierrez, 25, both of 104 Prospect Ave., Apt. 4, Goshen
Ayesha G. Tovar Gutierrez, 40, 118 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and Mark A. Stanley, 52, 114 Mesa Verde Road, Jemez Springs, New Mexico
Robert C. Chupp, 56, 58867 Jason Court, and Deborah E. Ross, 56, 204 Strathmoor Ave., Mishawaka
Gerald R. Pittenger, 58, 15320 Joseph Road, Vandalia, Michigan, and Lisa M. Owens, 52, 52024 C.R. 25, Bristol
Kenneth L. Gill, 32, and Carrie A. Peck, 43, both of 54021 C.R. 5, Elkhart
Jeremiah M. Ettline, 44, and Laura M. Powell, 40, both of 55956 Channel View Drive, Elkhart
Janet Aguero, 23, 953 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, and Nathaniel J. Herrmann, 23, 1308 Sweet Clover Drive, Goshen
Joshua S. Corwin, 39, 28299 C.R. 38, Wakarusa, and Leah C. Binkley, 39, 940 Lynn Drive, Bremen
Amber L. Banks, 23, and Mitchell H. C. Smith, 27, both of 28989 C.R. 22, Elkhart
Lydia H. Keiser, 25, and Jacob A. Zehr, 24, both of 307 E. Washington St., Goshen
Jessica R. Godfrey, 30, 67997 Edgewater Beach Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, and Michael R. Ramey, 34, 18327 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol
Jaylan I. Robinson, 19, 57195 Osage Drive, Goshen, and Amanda G. Yoder, 18, 58885 Timber Trail, Goshen
Molly E. Metcalfe, 23, 318 Constitution Ave., Goshen, and Nikolas D. Risser, 24, 26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd., Spring, Texas
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Cormick R. McCandless, Bristol, and Rhea T. McCandless, Allen, Texas. Married Jan. 7, 2017, separated May 28; one minor child.
Kayla J. McCool, Goshen, and Teric S. McCool, South Bend. Married April 4, 2004, separated in March 2019; four minor children.
Michael W. Sutterby, Elkhart, and Tamara J. Sutterby, Elkhart. Married April 4, 2003, separated June 4.
Alicia M. Acosta, Goshen, and Denis Y. Amaya DelCid, Goshen. Married May 9, 2017, separated June 1.
Jennifer L. Reed, Goshen, and Andrew J. Reed, Goshen. Married April 27, 2019, separated May 18.
