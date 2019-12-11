MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Ryan B. Hutton, 22, 17785 Marseille Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Reagan A. Smith, 23, 64485 C.R. 9, Goshen

Veronica A. Cruz, 36, and Richard F. Kindell II, 40, both of 16866 U.S. 20, Goshen

Daniel D. Michaels, 21, 13827 Tyler Road, Lakeville, and Maria F. Reyes Chavez, 21, 2541 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Conway A. Wessel, 24, and Nechol M. Davies, 27, both of 555 S. Arbutus St., Bristol

Derek B. Martin, 22, 17010 Oldtown Road SE, Oldtown, Maryland, and Vianna R. Martin, 23, 22483 C.R. 38, Goshen

Myron D. Borkholder, 22, 71709 C.R. 15, Nappanee, and Doreen K. Schwartz, 19, 1231 E. 1500 North, Akron

Donald L. May, 59, and Elizabeth A. Brubaker, 51, both of 920 Georgia Road, Goshen

Carlos D. Angulo, 25, and Michelle L. Lovely, 30, both of 1301 Sweetbay Drive, Elkhart

Alexander D. Crawford, 22, and Emily O’shea Fess, 20, both of 204 W. Lawrence St., Middlebury

Skylar R. Nissley, 24, 63895 C.R. 11, Goshen, and Jena E. Sudlow, 25, 30992 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 4, Osceola

Joshua A. Patton, 33, 625 Plum St., Elkhart, and Ashley E. Draus, 30, 2501 Lane Ave., Elkhart

Aimee M. Barnes, 35, 61600 Youngman Road, Lot 27, Three Rivers, Michigan, and Michael A. Zonyk, 41, 43 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Juan D. Villalobos Campos, 26, and Ariana Garcia, 23, both of 1200 Cassopolis St., Elkhart

Michael A. Marty, 57, and Jannie R. Marty, 49, both of 29274 Summer Tree Lane, Elkhart

Eufemio Ochoa Jr., 21, 2006 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and Claudia Davila, 22, 1405 Abbington Court, Goshen

Jefferey S. Sodeman, 51, 441 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, and Jennifer A. Klase, 45, 1005 ½ Wolf Ave., Elkhart

Luis A. Olavarria Reyes, 28, and Amber R. Owen, 38, both of 43 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Jonathan J. Galvez Ramirez, 20, and July M. Lopez Munoz, 20, both of 58592 Sunlit Blvd., Goshen

Zane L. Yon, 22, and Antonia G. Papandrea, 23, both of 22440 Stillwater Court, Apt. 3A, Elkhart

Erika Delacruz, 36, and Juan M. Rivera, 41, both of 3204 Grady Blvd., Elkhart

Nicholas J. Gehman, 28, and Febri C. Kristiani, 26, both of 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Aaron G. Pena Castillon, 29, and Maria F. Gonzalez Zatarain, 26, both of 1132 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart

Daniel Cruz Garcia, 34, and Amber D. Diaz, 32, both of 608 E. Washington St., Goshen

Lidia A. Izaguirre Mejia, 45, 909 E. Emerald St., Elkhart, and Richard L. Imel, 53, 311 N. Fifth St., Plymouth

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Ashley A. Reeder, Goshen, and Aaron J. Reeder, Fort Wayne. Married Sept. 22, 2007, separated Oct. 11; four minor children.

Luke B. Kaufman, Goshen, and Yesenia Cuellar, Goshen. Married July 16, 2016, separated Sept. 5.

Joscilyn K. Ream, Millersburg, and Cody Ream, North Webster. Married March 19, 2016, separated Nov. 2; one minor child.

Carrie A. Cole, Elkhart, and Robert L. Cole, Elkhart. Married Sept. 20, 2003, separated Oct. 26; two minor children.

Betty S. Troyer, Goshen, and Christopher Troyer, Goshen. Married May 17, 2003, separated Dec. 5; one minor child.

Mark Crimi, Elkhart, and Jacqueline Crimi, Elkhart. Married Nov. 13, 1993, separated Nov. 17.

