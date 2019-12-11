MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Ryan B. Hutton, 22, 17785 Marseille Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Reagan A. Smith, 23, 64485 C.R. 9, Goshen
Veronica A. Cruz, 36, and Richard F. Kindell II, 40, both of 16866 U.S. 20, Goshen
Daniel D. Michaels, 21, 13827 Tyler Road, Lakeville, and Maria F. Reyes Chavez, 21, 2541 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Conway A. Wessel, 24, and Nechol M. Davies, 27, both of 555 S. Arbutus St., Bristol
Derek B. Martin, 22, 17010 Oldtown Road SE, Oldtown, Maryland, and Vianna R. Martin, 23, 22483 C.R. 38, Goshen
Myron D. Borkholder, 22, 71709 C.R. 15, Nappanee, and Doreen K. Schwartz, 19, 1231 E. 1500 North, Akron
Donald L. May, 59, and Elizabeth A. Brubaker, 51, both of 920 Georgia Road, Goshen
Carlos D. Angulo, 25, and Michelle L. Lovely, 30, both of 1301 Sweetbay Drive, Elkhart
Alexander D. Crawford, 22, and Emily O’shea Fess, 20, both of 204 W. Lawrence St., Middlebury
Skylar R. Nissley, 24, 63895 C.R. 11, Goshen, and Jena E. Sudlow, 25, 30992 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 4, Osceola
Joshua A. Patton, 33, 625 Plum St., Elkhart, and Ashley E. Draus, 30, 2501 Lane Ave., Elkhart
Aimee M. Barnes, 35, 61600 Youngman Road, Lot 27, Three Rivers, Michigan, and Michael A. Zonyk, 41, 43 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Juan D. Villalobos Campos, 26, and Ariana Garcia, 23, both of 1200 Cassopolis St., Elkhart
Michael A. Marty, 57, and Jannie R. Marty, 49, both of 29274 Summer Tree Lane, Elkhart
Eufemio Ochoa Jr., 21, 2006 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and Claudia Davila, 22, 1405 Abbington Court, Goshen
Jefferey S. Sodeman, 51, 441 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, and Jennifer A. Klase, 45, 1005 ½ Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Luis A. Olavarria Reyes, 28, and Amber R. Owen, 38, both of 43 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Jonathan J. Galvez Ramirez, 20, and July M. Lopez Munoz, 20, both of 58592 Sunlit Blvd., Goshen
Zane L. Yon, 22, and Antonia G. Papandrea, 23, both of 22440 Stillwater Court, Apt. 3A, Elkhart
Erika Delacruz, 36, and Juan M. Rivera, 41, both of 3204 Grady Blvd., Elkhart
Nicholas J. Gehman, 28, and Febri C. Kristiani, 26, both of 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Aaron G. Pena Castillon, 29, and Maria F. Gonzalez Zatarain, 26, both of 1132 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Daniel Cruz Garcia, 34, and Amber D. Diaz, 32, both of 608 E. Washington St., Goshen
Lidia A. Izaguirre Mejia, 45, 909 E. Emerald St., Elkhart, and Richard L. Imel, 53, 311 N. Fifth St., Plymouth
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Ashley A. Reeder, Goshen, and Aaron J. Reeder, Fort Wayne. Married Sept. 22, 2007, separated Oct. 11; four minor children.
Luke B. Kaufman, Goshen, and Yesenia Cuellar, Goshen. Married July 16, 2016, separated Sept. 5.
Joscilyn K. Ream, Millersburg, and Cody Ream, North Webster. Married March 19, 2016, separated Nov. 2; one minor child.
Carrie A. Cole, Elkhart, and Robert L. Cole, Elkhart. Married Sept. 20, 2003, separated Oct. 26; two minor children.
Betty S. Troyer, Goshen, and Christopher Troyer, Goshen. Married May 17, 2003, separated Dec. 5; one minor child.
Mark Crimi, Elkhart, and Jacqueline Crimi, Elkhart. Married Nov. 13, 1993, separated Nov. 17.
