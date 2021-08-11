Did you know tiny microscopic bugs called microbes are present on your face, skin, and all around our body? Don’t worry! Most of these microbes that naturally live on our bodies and inside us contribute to health and wellness in many ways. Microbes help us digest food for energy, protect us against pathogens, and strengthen our immune system.
The National Institute of Health defines the collection of microbes in your body which include bacteria, fungi, and viruses as the human microbiome. One way our microbiome prevents infection is by taking up space in our body that might otherwise be filled by harmful disease-causing microbes. The more helpful microbes we have in and on our body, the more we can keep harmful ones from taking over.
According to the NIH, our core microbiome is formed in the first few years of life, but can change over time in response to different factors including diet, medications, and a variety of environmental exposures.
Scientists have found that certain changes in your body’s microbiome are linked with many health problems such as gastrointestinal conditions and skin disorders.
Gut microbes help regulate our digestion, absorption, and use of nutrients. These can be thrown out of balance by many things including antibiotics and diet. Eating a poor diet or using antibiotics inappropriately can make room for harmful microbes to grow. One example of a harmful microbe is Costridioides Difficile (C. diff) which can grow in the intestines and cause fatal diarrhea especially in older adults.
Fortunately, research studies show helpful microbes can be restored. Scientists are testing out treatments to repair or replace lost microbes. People with eczema often have changes in their skin microbes. NIH researchers tested spraying a type of helpful bacteria onto the skin of people with eczema and found that it improved symptoms including itching and rashes.
Researchers are also testing this treatment for other conditions including those that cause gut inflammation. Work is being done to develop more targeted treatments to repair or replace a damaged gut microbiome. However, scientists are still in the early stages of understanding the microbiome’s broad role in health and the extent of problems that can occur.
Follow these tips from the NIH for what you can do to protect your body’s microbes. Microbes respond quickly to changes in diet. Eating a diet high in fiber such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grain is good for your gut microbes. Limit highly processed foods that are high in sugar, fat, and sodium.
Take antibiotics exactly as prescribed. Antibiotics are life-saving medicines, but can also disrupt the healthy balance of microbes in your body.
Wash your hands when preparing food, before eating, or after handling pets or garbage and use plain soap and water. Avoid antibacterial soaps. These have little or no health benefit. They can however harm the protective microbes on your skin. Use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) when you can’t use soap and water.
Be wary of “probiotics.” These products can be food or supplements. Some may claim to restore healthy microbes, but not all foods and dietary supplements labeled as “probiotics” have proven health benefits.
