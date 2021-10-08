It’s usually not good when people are talking about you behind your back — usually. It is wonderful, however, to hear that brothers and sisters are praying for you behind your back. I need all of God’s help that I can get. How about you?
Do you find that the prayer requests of most fellow believers center on physical, material and financial needs? This is OK as even the Lord Jesus encouraged us to entreat the Father to “give us this day our daily bread” (Matthew 6:11). The Apostle John informed his readers that “I pray that you may prosper and be in good health, just as your soul prospers” (3 John 1:2). However, should not our prayers for others go deeper?
The Apostle Paul prayed for other Christians constantly and was focused on their spiritual needs as evidenced in Colossians 1:9-14. This prayer gives us six solid spiritual requests that we can pray for believers anytime and anywhere. We should not neglect to pray this for ourselves as well!
First, we all need to know and do God’s will (vs. 9). Paul asks God that they would “be filled (equipped, loaded like a ship ready for a voyage) with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom (practical outworking of knowledge) and spiritual understanding (discernment).” Many depend upon their feelings and advice of others to know what to do in life. God’s will is expressed in his Word. As we know his revealed Word and will, we will be better equipped to know his will in the unrevealed areas. When we know his will, we need to “just do it!”
Secondly, we all need to live our lives worthy of and pleasing to God (vs. 10ab). “That you may walk (live, conduct yourself) worthy (of equal, balanced weight) of the Lord, fully pleasing him.”
None of us are worthy of God’s grace as sinners, but when he saves us he expects our daily lives to be balanced with our profession of Jesus. We all struggle to keep that balance and often need to confess sin, but our profession should never totally tip the scale with our life practices continually dangling in sin. Too many professors of Jesus are using God’s grace as a license to sin (Galatians 5:13) when our goal should be to live well-pleasing to him (2 Corinthians 5:9).
Thirdly, we all need to be fruitful and productive for God (vs. 10c). Why do you plant a fruit tree? For the same reason that God saves us and leaves us here on earth: to be fruitful. To do so, we as branches need to constantly be connected to, dependent on and obedient to Jesus the Vine, without whom we can do nothing (John 15:5).
What kind of fruit is God looking for in us? He desires character fruit of the Spirit (love, joy, peace … Galatians 5:22-23), fruit of praise and good works (Hebrews 13:15-16), fruits of righteousness (James 3:18) and fruit of sharing the Gospel with the lost (Romans 15:13) among others.
Fourthly, we all need to get to know and love God more and more, as Paul prayed “increasing in the knowledge of God” (vs. 10d).
How often do spouses become “stalemates” as they cease to give the time, effort and communication needed to have a vibrant, growing relationship? So we can’t afford to allow our relationship with our Lord and Savior to stagnate by neglecting to spend time with him in Bible study and prayer. Is your relationship with God past history or current events? David prayed, “O God, you are my God, early (eagerly, diligently) I will seek you” (Psalm 63:1).
Fifthly, we all need to experience God’s might and power (vs. 11). The prayer continues, “strengthened with all might (inherent power) according to his glorious power (manifested, proven strength) for all patience (endurance in hard situations) and long-suffering (patience with people) with joy (not just grit your teeth!).”
Notice that the power we desperately need is not to be healed, do miracles or even move a mountain. We need God’s awesome power to faithfully persevere for Him in the face of the trials and trying people God allows into our lives and to do it with joy, peace and contentment. Do you need this today? Don’t ever give up!
Finally, we all need to live with constant thanks and praise to God for his greatest gift of eternal salvation (vv. 12-14). How often are we complaining about our lot and forgetting that God alone has:
1) Qualified or made us fit to share his eternal inheritance,
2) Rescued us from the power of Satan,
3) Transferred us into the Kingdom of his beloved Son, Jesus,
4) Redeemed (paid the ransom price) us out of the slave market of sin with Jesus’ precious blood (1 Peter 1:18-19), and
5) Forgiven us of all our sin debt (Colossians 2:13). How awesome is salvation?! How many take it for granted or lose the wonder of His grace? If we are really thankful, we will be telling others how to be saved as well.
So dear reader, can this prayer rightly be prayed for you or should I be praying that you will turn from your sins and trust Jesus as your own personal Lord and Savior (John 1:12-13; 3:16)?
If you know Jesus, will you pray this prayer for yourself? Are you seeing these six requests happening in your life? If not, why not? Are you praying these things for the believers you know in your family, church, neighborhood, work, etc.? It may be easier to pray “God bless ________!” but Paul’s prayer is much more needed.
Now you know how to pray for me and other believers behind our backs.
