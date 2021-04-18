NAPPANEE [mdash] Andrew H. Schwartz, age 70 years, 7 months, and 2 days, of Nappanee, passed on to eternity surrounded by family at 11:25 a.m. on April 17, 2021 after a short battle with lung cancer. Andrew was born to Henry H and Katherine (Wickey) Schwartz on Sept. 15, 1950, in Adams Count…