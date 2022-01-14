This variation of pork chops are easy to make and include maple syrup and mustard. The contributor to this Just a Pinch feature is Lindsay V.
MAPLE MUSTARD PORK CHOPS
Cook time: 10 minutes; Prep time: 5 minutes; Serves: 2
Ingredients
2 boneless pork chops
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon dried sage
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
canola oil, for searing
fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions
Pre-heat oven to 400.
Combine 1 1/2 tsp of mustard with salt and pepper. Rub evenly over pork chops.
Heat enough oil in a large skillet to lightly cover the bottom of your pan (approximately 2 to 3 tablespoons). When oil is hot, gently sear pork until lightly brown on the outside (approximately 1 minute, each side).
Move pork to a baking dish and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your chops (or the time could be less if using thin chops).
While pork is baking, heat vinegar in the same skillet you just seared pork in. Using a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
Whisk in mustard and syrup. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Stir in dried sage.
When pork is done baking, place any additional drippings into the maple/mustard mix. Allow to simmer again until slightly thickened.
Once mixture is thickened, remove from heat and serve over pork.
