How many places have you called “home” in your lifetime? Since getting married in 1979, my wife and I have lived in 15 different dwellings in four states (Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Vermont) as well as in New Zealand. As a pastor, I have had a very “moving” life shepherding six congregations.
Some have asked which place was my favorite. As long as I am with my wife and in the place God wants me to be, I am pleased. Northern Vermont was very beautiful but also very remote and COLD. One February Sunday morning we awoke to a frigid –48 degrees F. No, our car did not start, but we did have church! Welcome to Brrrmont!
Some people, like my parents in Manheim, Pennsylvania, have hardly moved at all. After nearly 66 years of wedlock, they have lived in only two houses: the farmhouse my dad grew up in and the new “mansion” they built just across the road in 1992. My first move was to go to Grace College after my high school graduation.
My wife, however, had a very moving experience as a child and teen. She was born in Goshen, and lived in various places in Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, New Zealand and California before our wedding day. Her parents served the Lord as missionaries in New Zealand for many years. Thus she brought into our marriage a legacy of moving and packing that was not my experience.
One of the highlights of my year is to drive the 600-plus miles to Manheim to visit family and friends. Earlier this month we again made that long trek, and it was great to see my 80+-year-old parents some everyday. Each opportunity to see them is special since we never know just how long we have to be with each other. I was also able to attend our hometown farm show, see most of my Kulp relatives and three high school friends, and watch my beloved Phillies on TV. All in all it was a busy and fulfilling week.
After one week of being away, it’s always great to come home to Elkhart. Home is where your heart and bed are. While I may say that Elkhart is my present home and Manheim is my heritage home, they both are really just homes away from my ultimate home: Heaven.
The Apostle Paul affirmed that he really was a citizen of the state, commonwealth and homeland of heaven, and was patiently waiting for his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ to come and take him home anytime (Philippians 3:20). Earlier he testified that in his eyes true life was living for Christ while dying and going to heaven was all gain (1:21). He had a fervent desire to depart from this earth and be with his Savior in heaven as to him it was far better than sticking around here (1:23). Ultimately Paul realized that for now earth was his home as he sought to share the good news of Christ with sinners and help believers to grow in their faith (Philippians 1:24-25).
I can fully relate to what Paul is saying. You might ask, “How can I be absolutely sure that my final home will be in heaven and not hell?” Great question. Jesus Christ, God in human flesh and blood, told us that there are many mansions (dwelling places) in the Father’s house (heaven), and he wants to prepare one for you, me and anyone who will trust him for forgiveness of their sins and eternal life (John 14:1-6). In verse 6 Jesus declares, “I am the (only) way, the (only) truth and the (only) life. No one comes to the Father (heaven) except through me.” All other options are dead-end roads.
Someone has said that some 85% of Americans feel that they qualify for heaven on their own merit. Heaven is a perfect, sinless place where the absolutely holy God dwells. We have ALL sinned and fall way short of His glory (Romans 3:23). We ALL fail His heavenly entrance requirements. We are ALL doomed to eternal separation in hell, but praise God, by his grace Christ paid the full penalty of our sin and rebellion on Calvary’s cruel cross and triumphantly arose from the grave so we might be able to come “home” to him (John 3:16; 1 Corinthians 15:1-4). It’s up to us to accept his free gift of eternal life (Romans 6:23).
In Jesus’ parable (Luke 15:11-32) the wayward son wastes his portion of his father’s inheritance with wild, immoral living in a far-off land. When the party’s over and all his money is gone, he is forced to feed pigs. Coming to his senses at rock bottom, he decides to risk going home to his father to be one of his servants. Surprisingly his father sees him coming afar off, has compassion for him, runs to him, receives him with open arms and the celebration begins. “My son is back! He is home!”
The same is true when we repent (turn from) our sin and put our trust in Jesus. We are received whole-heartedly by our heavenly Father, forgiven of our sins, adopted into his forever family and have a home reserved for us on high. Don’t you dare settle for anything less. I really look forward to going HOME someday. Will I see you there?