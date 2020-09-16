How many of you are independently wealthy? Most of us have to closely scrutinize our purchases and investments asking: How much does it cost? Can we afford it? Is it worth the cost? Do we really need it?
Recently my wife and I were faced with the dilemma of an ever-clogging kitchen drain. Since I am not “Mr. Handy” and my wife cannot tolerate strong chemicals, we searched for other options. The “safe” home remedy of cider vinegar plus baking soda produced no results whatsoever. Our search at Lowe's for a natural drain opener left us with no other option than purchasing a mini-sink plunger and a plastic “Drain Weasel” which cost us less than $6. Alas, both proved totally inept. But wait, the internet also advised using a 2-liter bottle of Coke. Just pour the entire bottle down the drain, wait one hour and then turn the hot water faucet on and let it run for a few minutes. My expectancy level of this being successful was somewhere between 0 and 1. Can you imagine my elation when that evening the entire sink full of dish water went straight down without returning up into the adjoining sink, all for $1.99. Coke it is.
As we were confronted with the questions, “What will it cost us?” and “Is it worth it?” so likewise professing believers in Jesus Christ are confronted with the same questions about following him as his disciples.
You might remember (sure you do!) that several weeks ago I shared that a disciple of Jesus Christ is one who is a believer in, a follower, a learner and an imitator of him. For us, salvation and forgiveness of sin are free, gracious gifts of God based on Christ’s sacrifice on Calvary’s cross (Romans 3:24; 6:23) which we could never, ever earn or buy (Ephesians 2:8-9). However, being Jesus’ disciple costs us everything.
Shortly after feeding 5,000 plus ”fans” with five loaves and two fish, Jesus confronted the 12 with the high cost of discipleship. “If anyone desires to come after (follow) me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow me.” (Luke 9:23-26) Remember these things are done since one has trusted Jesus as Lord and Savior and not an attempt to earn his favor.
Discipleship demands continual denial of one’s self. To “deny self” means to “refuse to recognize self as No. 1, to say no to self as being No. 1.” Jesus is now No. 1, and we give up our right to being No. 1.
There are always two choices on the shelf: pleasing God or pleasing self. This goes against our nature and all we have been taught.
David Robertson’s song “Goodbye to Me” says it well: “Isn’t there some way I can save a piece of me … I hear You whispering that this is how it ought to be, but it’s awfully hard to say goodbye to me … I’m tired of living somewhere in between my love for you and my love for me, so take what’s left of me, I sacrifice it, Lord, to Thee. Goodbye to me. Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye to me.” (1994, Ariose Music).
Discipleship also demands continual sacrifice of one’s life (take up the cross daily). As was Jesus’ actual cross, so our discipleship crosses are:
1. PERSONAL — “His own cross,” no one else can do it.
2. DEATH of self — Paul said “I die daily!” (1 Corinthians 15:31)
3. HUMBLING — no applause, even shame.
4. PERMANENT — no further plans of your own
5. VOLUNTARY — It can be thrown down any time.
6. PUBLIC DISPLAYS — visible to others, take up or lift up
7. OBEDIENCE — daily to the point of suffering, loss, persecution.
In short, taking up one’s cross is “paying the cost of obedience wherever God places you.” Not the easiest route to go in life and with no days off. After all Christ has done for us though, it should be a pleasure, a joy and a privilege.
Finally, discipleship demands continued allegiance to Christ. We follow him wherever he leads, rain or shine, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health, in winning or losing. Once we put our hands to the plow, we don’t turn back.
Australia’s coat of arms depicts an emu, a large flightless bird with three toes on each foot and a kangaroo with its large tail. What’s the point besides being native to Australia? Neither can go backward, only forward.
Hernando Cortez’s command to his troops once reaching Mexico was “Burn the ships!”
Julius Caesar having reached Britain declared, “Nothing to do but advance. Destroy all avenues of retreat!”
In Luke 14:28-30, Jesus challenges potential disciples to “count the cost” of being his disciples. You don’t make a “decision” for Jesus and live your life the same. Only you can determine whether truly following Jesus as he desires is worth the cost. Don’t just be a “fan” of Jesus, but instead be his committed disciple.
I have never regretted receiving Jesus’ gift of eternal life and being his disciple for one minute. Jesus said, “For whoever desires to save his life (keep for himself) will lose it, but whoever loses (yields) his life for My sake will find (save) it. For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul.” (Matthew 16:25-26)
Is it worth trusting and following Jesus no matter what the cost? You make the call.
