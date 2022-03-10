“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” — Ephesians 2:10
Thursday I was in the groove — scouring the bathroom, sweeping, dusting, etc. Only later did I realize in my bustling I had apparently jostled my blooming amaryllis; I found it toppled on the floor, broken off at the base. I gingerly picked up the unmendable stem.
For me, amaryllis blooms are some of God’s most remarkable handiwork. Their gigantic flowers have given me hope in bleary winter months for years. My thoughts swirled as I viewed the mess.
What to do? Since two gorgeous pink/white blossoms were flourishing and two were definitely not ready to open should I simply pitch the entire thing and accept that I’d never enjoy what it might have become? Or should I attempt to take pleasure in what I had for the moment…
I chose the latter; I carefully selected a sturdy cut-glass vessel and filled it with warm water. Carefully I inserted the long hollow stem with its top-heavy blossoms. I figured nothing more could possibly materialize from what remained.
To my surprise, within hours bud number three opened splendidly. I hadn’t realized it might be that close to sharing its wonder. And within 36 hours number the fourth also spread out. I was amazed. Usually when those new ones unfurl, the originals are beginning to fade.
Sunday I stood in awe: four full-as-can-be blooms! I took a few minutes to simply appreciate the foliage in front of me. And then I pulled a chair close, stepped up and took a photo from the top down. (I’ll attach in case you want to put it in the article)
The view from above was incredible. The cut-glass seemed to only exaggerate the blooms stunning beauty. From my perch above, fresh perspective was obtained; I found myself no longer anguishing over the broken stem but inhaling deeply of the blessing in front of me.
This got me thinking of how it is in life’s biggest breaks of suffering that we stretch and grow even as we anguish. Perhaps it’s when we take a look from the outside we best gain insight for daily living.
I was reminded of my grueling grief work in the initial weeks and months following my mother and brother’s deaths (six months apart) in 2019. Living into being the only one left of my family of origin was a huge challenge. Along with this, February is now a tough month considering Dad died in February 2008.
In those early months of realizing my somewhat orphan status, I took a step back and looked at what was. I then started writing about it and I found my voice. Sometimes tears smudged the ink as I wrote. It was a painful process. However, the benefit of inner work began to flourish.
But this growth has emerged like a full blossom. Self-observation now gives me fresh insight each day. I’ve since had numerous conversations with brokenhearted persons as they work through grief’s challenges. And out of my loss I’ve shared “Broken Zipper Grief” workshops at two conferences in the past six months. I’m gratefully continuing to find further wholeness and peace in spite of what happened.
Today I’m again reminded of God’s handiwork in me. God is equipping me to do “good works”. And as I grow deeper in relationship with the Sustainer and Teacher, I am preparing for what is ahead.
I’ve heard from several of you regarding how you’ve connected to my grief-work columns. Many of you are continuing to live into the deaths of those you love. I’m sure some of you are the “last one left” as well.
Grief forms us in ways beyond our understanding. It’s my belief that this is the work of the Holy Spirit – going ahead of us, working through us, comforting us and preparing us for what’s next.
Perhaps today is a good time for a few minutes of self-observation. I invite you to take a look at the foliage or handiwork the Great Gardener is forming of you. With wonder and awe this is unfolding. For certainly this is what the Holy One does. God transforms beauty out of pain and new growth out of death. Thanks be to God.
