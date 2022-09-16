In Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, The Emperor’s New Clothes, a stylish emperor was persuaded to wear some invisible “new” clothes by two thieves. The selling point was that anyone, including the emperor, who could not see the clothes, were fools and unfit for their position. While everyone praised their efforts and creation, the emperor had his doubts. However, on the grand procession day, the crowd cheered, “How magnificent are the emperor’s new clothes! How well they fit him!” The crowd was stunned when a precocious little girl piped up, “But he has NOTHING on!” They then echoed her honest observation saying, “But he has nothing on!” The shamed-face emperor cried out, “I must go!”
This fictitious tale somewhat mirrors Jesus’ honest evaluation of the Church of Laodicea (Revelation 3:14-22). Jesus, like the little girl, will always give us “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth” (vs. 14) as this letter is for us and our churches today as well.
Jesus starts in by taking their spiritual temperature indicative of their love, zeal, heart and service for him. To his disappointment, Jesus' diagnosis was that they were neither cold nor hot but lukewarm. He shockingly states he is about to spit them out of his mouth like tepid water (vv. 15-16). Whoa! How would you feel if Jesus wrote that to your church?
I have always wondered why Christ would wish his followers to be cold as that smacks of being lifeless, dead and even hostile toward him. We learn the reason after studying the geography of the area. Laodicea always had nauseating lukewarm sulfur water which visitors would spew out quickly. Nearby Hierapolis (6 miles) had hot, healing mineral springs while four miles away Colossae had cold, refreshing mountain spring water. Both excellent resources were transported by aqueduct to Laodicea where you guessed it, they both became lukewarm.
What Jesus is saying about them and heaven forbid us is that they neither added a hot, healing influence to the spiritually sick and lost nor a cold, refreshing influence to the spiritually weary. They were “apatheists” who professed faith in God while being apathetic, indifferent and unconcerned in regards to their influence for Christ. What is your spiritual temperature today?
About this time the Laodicean assembly might say, “We want a second opinion!” Here it comes! They proudly professed to be rich, self-made, secure, self-sufficient and needing nothing. This mirrors the attitude of their city when in 60 AD after being destroyed by an earthquake, they flatly refused any help at all from Rome and rebuilt themselves.
Jesus’ spiritual x-ray shows a different picture announcing to all that they are in fact spiritually miserable, beggarly, blind and naked (vs. 17). They were not all they thought they were as they counted wealth, influence and power to be their assets instead of Jesus himself. Most of them probably did not trust in Jesus Christ alone for the forgiveness of their sins (John 3:16) but depended solely on their “churchianity,” religion and personal goodness (Ephesians 2:8-10).
All is not lost for this church or us as the Savior counsels them to find spiritual riches in him (Ephesians 2:7; 3:8), stop spiritually streaking and put on the white garments of his righteousness (2 Corinthians 5:17; Matthew 22:11-14; Revelation 19:8) and open your spiritual eyes to the truth (Acts 26:18; 2 Peter 1:9).
While Jesus seems to be harsh, verse 19 tells us that he loves us too much to leave us the way we are without rebuke and correction. He is NOT an apathetic Savior.
“So be zealous, get hot and on fire for me and repent of your sins of pride, complacency, independence, disobedience, half-heartedness, worldliness, indifference, laziness and boredom with me!”
“While you are at it,” he says, “don’t just let me keep knocking and knocking on the door of your heart without letting me into your life. I want to give you eternal life and fellowship with you both now and forever. Christian, don’t evict me from your life and try to live it without me. Just open the door because I won’t force my way in. You’ll be glad you did” (vs. 20).
Now aren’t you glad that Jesus, like the little girl in The Emperor’s New Clothes tells us the truth we all need to hear? That’s no fairy tale.