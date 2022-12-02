Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. — Colossians 3:13
Yesterday as I headed to work I stepped out east of our garage looking for a package. Instead I was greeted by our magnificent burgundy hydrangea. This flower has definitely been ignored because of its placement; we go other directions rather than east most of the time. But in spite of its lack of attention it was blossoming wonderfully. I was taken aback. This reminded me of the numerous grace-filled moments I appreciate — and thankfully continue to be given. Here are just a few.
Saturday my husband used the “buzzer” on his hair for the umpteenth time. I think he started cutting his own hair close over 20 years ago. But though he does a great job, he sometimes asks me to trim near around his ears, check there aren’t any places he’s missed, etc. Well Saturday I stepped into my usual role and caught his ear with the scissors. “Ouch!” he winced. I jumped back. In nearly two decades, it’s thankfully been rare for me to hear “Ouch,” yet I was apologetic. I half expected him to be angry or pull away — but instead he smiled and waited for me to resume my trimming. I appreciate the grace-filled moment of his recognizing my mistake but not lecturing or being upset. He instead took my error in stride just like he typically does when I make other blunders. It is part of what makes our marriage work; the back and forth of accepting the other in spite of the frustrating or irritating. I’m indeed thankful.
I’m grateful for people who are patient with me. I’m not as speedy as I used to be. It takes me longer to get something done or to contemplate what to do. Some of this is my intentionality as I’ve matured and I’m working at self-regulation, which is helping me deal with anxiety. What this means is that I’m not rushing and dashing about like I did at one point. But that means that those who are expecting me to move at my former speed are going to be disappointed as I breathe deep and relax into the tasks at hand. I’m thankful for the ability to give myself compassion and rest — and for others who recognize how important this is for me. I appreciate the grace-filled people who say “take your time, there’s no rush.”
I am thankful for those who are incredible listeners. A few people in my life are really good at this. When I bare my soul, I don’t sense either yawning or their preparing a prescription for my dilemma. They somehow know I yearn to come to my own conclusion as I hear my own words or gain my own wisdom by their reflective listening. Grace-filled people like this haven’t always been in my life so I am extremely appreciative of those who give me full space to share.
I’m thankful for my son knowing me well and understanding my lack of interaction in his recent “catch up phone call.” He accepts that if I’ve had a hectic day at the office and he calls after 8:30 p.m., Mom is likely not say much. It’s grace-filled to listen to him share and that he respects my lack of input.
I also appreciate my husband’s patience this week regarding a favorite shirt needing repair. We used to joke that things could go out of style before I got to them; sewing is not my forte. However just this morning I hunted down my orange thread and did what was necessary so he can wear it tomorrow. I appreciate the grace-filled moments when he accepts my foibles and simply wears something else.
Somehow it’s the little things we can appreciate that truly are the unheralded flowers that bloom. These grace-filled moments are cause for rejoicing and pondering. In this season of giving thanks I invite you to take a bit to consider what grace-filled moments you can reflect on. For it’s in these grace-filled moments that we truly can appreciate life.