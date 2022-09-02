”I thank my God every time I remember you.” — Philippians 1:3
Recently I’ve returned to an important practice: writing.
Now to some reading this column, you may be saying, “Well, it’s been awhile since we’ve seen one of your pieces, but since you write columns, I figure you write all the time.”
Well, at various points that has been true. In my life I’ve done a lot of journaling. I’ve also written multiple worship resources, articles, etc., and I finding writing to be a positive connection to God. But what I’m actually talking about is writing to those you care about.
Betty turned 90 this month. She’s the mother of my college roommate — my cherished friend. What does one buy someone who is 90 and planning to downsize? I debated something to slip into a card, but she likely has enough bookmarks and charming Scripture cards, so decided just a simple card would do.
One afternoon I hand-wrote a succinct, kind message and started to seal the envelope. But an inner voice strongly nudged that I wait. And in that ensuing 24 hours I realized I simply had to spend time on this one. Quite possibly she might like to know the ways she and her husband (who died earlier this year) had been there as my refreshing haven more than once. Maybe the one gift I might provide was taking a walk through my memories of how our lives intersected.
So I plunged in and over the next couple of days I pulled together two solid pages of from-the-heart ponderings. As I read back through it, I almost nixed the whole idea. It’s uncomfortable to see nearly 40 years of deep connection vulnerably splashed on a computer screen.
You see, Betty and John were spiritual mentors as well. When my husband and I were pastoring churches sometimes it was helpful to know they’d made it through rough challenges with churches. Just seeing them, you somehow knew that their spiritual journeys flourished. I’m reminded of their radiant smiles as they daily lived out their faith and how they connected with neighbors through the years offering homemade pie, soup and hearty conversation — even within the past year.
Knowing this, the inner urgency nudged me again. I printed the colossal piece and enclosed it with the card.
Somehow there’s something liberating about sharing from the heart. Henri Nouwen shares this regarding writing letters, “Over the past few months I have come to enjoy letter writing more and more. In the beginning it seemed like a heavy burden, but now it is a relaxing time of the day. It feels like interrupting work for a conversation with a friend.”
I’m reminded of the Apostle Paul. I’ve often respected how he shares from the heart. There is kindness and love in what he writes: “I thank my God every time I think of you.” Perhaps this is what I wanted to extend through my writing as I composed the pages to Betty. I wanted to offer thanksgiving for her loving care and genuineness through the years.
After mailing the letter and card, I began to think of other people that I might want to thank through a letter. And about that same time a friend dropped by with photo cards of our garden; her creative sister had taken pictures, printed them and fashioned those into cards. I was gifted with masterpieces of what I see each day — sunflowers, roses and vegetables are beautiful when examined closely.
The cards are even now being sent out. Recently I sent two with thanksgiving in my heart for very dissimilar ways people have blessed my life. In those, I again dug deep into the nitty-gritty of connection and why I am living grateful for their connection. Neither was easy to write. It takes inner gumption to step out of your comfort zone in a vulnerable manner. And I’m currently in the process of writing two more. Her gift inspired me to be generous in sharing my feelings of appreciation.
Nouwen goes on, “It does feel like conversation when I remember back to these significant people. A part of me feels more fulfilled in sharing with them some of the ways they’ve been important in my life.”
“I thank my God every time I think of you.” Living grateful transforms our inner spirit; this somehow wells up through our pores, helping us stay buoyant midst the daily-ness of life. Perhaps that’s the best part about living thankful and putting pen to paper. We are offering back to our Creator and Sustainer a bit of ourselves. We are offering a love gift and in the process we’re in fact thanking God.