I’m NOT God!
As a pastor I am often asked tough questions like “Why did God allow John the Baptist to be beheaded when he was serving God?” or “Why does God allow some to die in car crashes and spares others?” I often have to plead ignorance and say “I don’t know! I’m not God!”
I’ve been told that since I graduated from seminary I should know all these answers. I may have a Master of Divinity (what a misnomer!) degree BUT I can never master divinity! In the words of Charles Ingalls on one “Little House on the Prairie” episode, “If I knew the answer, Jonathan, I’d be God.” None of us are.
While we can never know all the answers, here are some things that we can know for sure about God and his dealings in this world:
1. He is in total sovereign control of the universe. Job confessed, “God is unique, and who can make him change? And whatever his soul desires that he does.” (Job 23:13) “I am God, and there is no other … My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure” (Isaiah 46:9-10). Do you get the picture?
2. He is accountable to and answers to no one. Daniel 4:35 states, “He does according to his will in the army of heaven and among the inhabitants of the earth. No one can restrain his hand or say to him, ‘What have you done?’” We may ask, but …
3. He is good. “Good and upright is the Lord” (Psalm 25:8). Exodus 34:6 proclaims, “The Lord, the Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering and abounding in goodness and truth.” God can bring good out of bad human decisions as Joseph testified to his brothers in Egypt, “But as for you, you meant evil against me (in selling him to slave traders); BUT God meant it for good (to spare the Israelites)” (Genesis 50:20).
4. God does allow bad things and judges sin. In Isaiah 45:7 he declares, “I form light and create darkness (physical, not spiritual or moral); I make peace and create calamity (distress, misery); I, the Lord, do all these things.” That means that the Lord allows such things as earthquakes, floods, diseases, suffering, etc. Exodus 34:7 asserts that while God shows mercy and forgives sin, he will “by no means clear the guilty.”
5. He is always trying to get our attention. Instead of explaining why God allowed Israelites to perish in two tragic events, Jesus asked if his audience thought those who died were worse sinners than those who lived. He went on to say, “I tell you, no; BUT unless you repent (turn from your sins), you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:1-5). Does God have your attention yet?
6. He loves us and wants the best for us. You should all know John 3:16: “For God so LOVED the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whoever (anyone and everyone, even you) believes in him (Christ alone) should not perish but have everlasting life.” Jesus says in John 10:10 that he, the Good Shepherd, came and gave his life for us so that we may have the life from God that is abundant, overflowing and at its absolute fullest.
7. He leaves our choices to us! God did not create us to be mere robots and preprogram all our decisions beforehand. Yes, he knows beforehand and somehow works all to his desire and will. We are accountable to Him since he created us so it behooves us to make the right choices. As Joshua challenged Israel in Joshua 24:15, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve … but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” If you miss out on heaven, you can only blame yourself.
8. He can be trusted and depended on. I believe the basic message of the Bible is God saying to us “Trust me! Trust me for eternal life and trust me through all your life, even through the hard times.” As the Apostle Paul testified in 2 Corinthians 1:8-9, “We despaired even of life. Yes, we had the sentence of death in ourselves (over our heads).” Why would God allow that? “That we should not trust in ourselves but in God who raises the dead.”
9. He works all for the believer’s good! “And we know that ALL things work together (coordinate) for good to those who love God, to those who are the called (believers in Christ) according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). Do you really believe that? While all things may not be good and in fact some are horrible, God is weaving all into the beautiful tapestry of our lives. The trouble is we just see the back of the tapestry. James 1:2-4 tells us we can be joyful even in the hard tests of life knowing that God is producing endurance and molding us into the persons he desires us to be.
These are a few of the things about God that I do know for sure. I believe his Word. Someday God will answer all our “Why?” questions, but probably we will be so humbled and awed in his presence that we will forget them all. Deuteronomy 29:29 soundly declares, “The secret things belong to the Lord our God, BUT those things which are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do ALL the words of this law (his Word).” So I choose to let God be God and settle for being his humble servant. It sure avoids a lot of frustration, doubt and anger. How about you?