In his heyday, it was said that Rudyard Kipling (author of “The Jungle Book”) valued every word he wrote at 25 shillings. A group of college students wrote to him enclosing 25 shillings with a request for his “best word.” A few days later they received a telegram simply stating “Thanks!”
Our nation has established a national Thanksgiving Day to express thanks to God for his blessings. A noble purpose, yet it should be second nature for those who have experienced God’s amazing grace, mercy and salvation. Just in case we forget to be thankful, the Lord has given us one special command out of the 800 some single New Testament imperatives: “In everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
Notice that our gratitude to God is all-inclusive: “IN everything give thanks …” (NKJV). Other translations include “No matter what happens, always be thankful” (NLT) and “Give thanks in all circumstances” (ESV). Ephesians 5:20 stretches us even further with “Giving thanks always FOR all things.” Really? Always? For every single thing? Is God serious?! We might prefer to say “When I feel like it!” or “When everything’s going my way!” Can we actually be thankful in and for deaths, sicknesses, bills, trials, irritating people, bad weather, accidents, tragedies, etc., etc., etc.?
While it is not normal or natural, one answer can be found in Romans 8:28: “And we know that ALL THINGS work together for good to those who love God, to those he called according to his purpose.” In short, we only see the back of God’s tapestry knowing that he works for our ultimate good and his eternal glory. In fact, his goal is to mold and conform us into the image and likeness of Jesus (8:29). We can always thank him that he knows what he is doing even if we don’t like it or understand it.
This command by God to “give thanks” (! Thessalonians 5:18) is a present (do it now, continually), active (do it, don’t just think about it), imperative (not optional) and personal (second person, YOU) verb. My dad used to say, “Bob, do you hear me?” No, he wasn’t conducting a hearing test but questioning my obedience to his previous command. This is much like the Air Forces’ “HUA!” — Heard, Understood, Acknowledged! Is this your response to God’s command whether you feel like it or not? Of course, it is much better to obey out of love as Jesus said, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15).
Thanksgiving is God’s crystal clear will for us. Anytime God gives a command, we can be assured that it is definitely his will for us. There are also a few instances where he point blank says, “This IS My will for you.” No doubt about it. No loopholes, excuses or alibis. Actually we find that the two previous commands “Rejoice always!” (1 Thessalonians 5:16) and “Pray without ceasing (continually, used of a persistent cough or one’s paying of taxes in those times)!” (5:17) are included in the same sentence.
Finally, thankfulness is imperative for all believers even though it is not our natural inclination. Left to our own sinful selfishness we are prone to complain and grumble about most anything. Romans 1:21 states, “Although they knew God, they did not glorify (honor) him as God nor were thankful.” Among all the nasty predicted characteristics of humans in the last days (and we are there!), we find “unthankful” (2 Timothy 3:2). Philippians 2:14 says, “Do all things without complaining and disputing.”
Notice the last phrase of our verse that says, “… in Christ Jesus for (concerning) YOU” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Who is being addressed here? In 1 Thessalonians 1:1 we see it is “to the church of the Thessalonians in God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” God does not expect true thankfulness from unbelievers as they need to first turn from their sins and trust Jesus for forgiveness and salvation (John 3:16). Then as “new creations in Christ” (2 Corinthians 5:17), we have a new nature and new desires including a desire to praise and thank our Father for all he has done, is doing and will do in our lives. We should all be living and breathing thank-you notes giving gratitude of God and others.
When we truly know Christ as Savior, there is always something to be thankful for even in disappointing times just like a little girl prayed, “Dear God, thank You for my baby brother BUT what I really prayed for was a puppy!” May you prayer this Thanksgiving be “Lord, You have given so much to me. Please give me one more thing: a thankful heart!” God bless you as you bless and thank the Lord each day (Psalm 100)!