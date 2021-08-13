The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan are now a reality even though it is 2021. Another interesting aspect of this year’s Olympics is the absence of a live audience. Who would have ever predicted such a strange occurrence? Even so, for those of us watching on TV, it is a grand spectacle of the world’s top athletes competing in their special field. The discipline and training to qualify for an event requires months, or years, of preparation. All this effort — the blood, sweat, and tears to compete at this level for one moment of golden glory — is inspirational.
The Bible has practical spiritual application from the world of sport. In 1 Corinthians 9:24-27, Paul references the Isthmian games which were held every two years in Corinth, Greece.
“Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may obtain it. And everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we for an imperishable crown. Therefore I run thus: not with uncertainty. Thus I fight: not as one who beats the air. But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified.”
Our lives are a race. At birth we enter the starting block, and at death we cross the finish line. What takes place during those few years is extremely important. How are you doing in this race called life? In this article I will make three observations from this passage which you can use to gauge your own life.
First, in order to be in an Olympic game, you must qualify. The same is true in the Christian life; you must first qualify. How? Not by your own works. All people are sinners and do not qualify for entry into God’s glorious kingdom.
Ephesians 2:8-9: “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
How then do we qualify? We must trust what God has done: He graciously gave his Son to take our sins upon himself. Christ died for our sins. He was buried, and he arose on the third day. This is the only message that can qualify a person to enter God’s kingdom. Have you received God’s Son as your Lord and Savior? If so, you are a valid participant in the race for gold.
It is one thing to qualify for an Olympic event, it is another thing to win a gold medal. In the Olympics only one person can win gold in a particular event. However, in the course that God has laid out for His people, everyone can win gold. Why is this? Because in the Christian faith we are not competing against others; we are running our own unique course that God has designed.
In 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Paul writes, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved his appearing.”
You see, all who run can win. And what a prize there is to be won! It is not a perishable crown as awarded in the Isthmian games, it is an imperishable crown — a commendation from God himself. Is there any greater prize than to hear our Creator say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”? This moment will far exceed any recognition that man can give.
Finally, not every believer will receive this crown from God. The Bible does not teach that a believer can lose his salvation, but a believer can lose rewards. Paul said that he disciplined his body so that he would not become disqualified. If the great apostle could become disqualified (put on a shelf or rendered useless for God’s service) due to a lack of self-control, then we too must heed this warning. As one wise person said, “Sin will take you further than you want to go, it will keep you longer than you want to stay, and it will cost you more than you want to pay.”
We need to daily grow in our faith by reading God’s Word, praying, regularly gathering with God’s people for worship and fellowship, and by being a witness for Christ to others.
The 2020 Olympics will soon be past. Medals will be stored or displayed and life will go on. One day all believers will stand at the “Bema” seat of Christ to receive their reward from Jesus Christ himself. You can read about this in 1 Corinthians 3:10-15.
There is another judgment that has not been discussed in this article. It is a judgment for all unbelievers. You can read about that judgment in Revelation 20:11-15.
Dear reader, please consider the importance of Judgment Day and prepare now to win gold.
