The week of Aug. 28 started off great as my “Medicare Birthday” was celebrated at a family reunion in Ohio. I even received a T-shirt which said, “Recently Upgraded to Version 65.0!” Happy birthday to me!
We returned home the next day, and I gradually began to feel achy and tired but paid little attention. Finally out came the handy dandy COVID home tester kit, and its results were NOT negatory. I had the dreaded COVID. Here are some lessons I learned from that experience that we all can benefit from.
1. I am NOT invincible or immune from sickness and suffering. While God has blessed me with good health and very little sickness, I was now sicker than I had ever been. James 1:12 says, “My brethren, count (consider, evaluate) it all joy when (not “if”) you fall into various trials.” My trial had come.
2. Suffering with COVID is not fun. Have you ever thought as a healthy person that it might be fun to get sick and have some rest and time off? What a joke! There was NO joy or fun in having high fevers, night sweats, a sore throat, laryngitis, diarrhea, a constant cough, loss of appetite (except Chinese) and body aches even if I had that Sunday off. Sadly, I even passed the germ on to my faithful, loving nurse and wife. Thankfully she was not as sick as I was.
3. God always has his reasons, plans and purposes in everything, even COVID. Although I’ll never know why, how and where I latched onto COVID, God does.! James 1:3-4 explains that the suffering and testing of our faith produces patience (endurance) “so that you may be perfect (complete, all you should be) lacking nothing.” Romans 8:28 assures us that “All things work together for good to those who love God” and know Jesus Christ as Savior. I still wondered, “Lord, could you do this without COVID?!” Apparently not.
4. There is always hope and light at the end of dark tunnels. A favorite verse I share constantly encouraged me, “Now may the God of hope fill you (Bob) with all joy and peace in believing, that you (Bob) may abound (overflow) in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13). While many sadly have died due to COVID, for most there is improvement and healing. Plus I had the hope that Jesus just might return while I had this scourge.
5. The Lord never leaves nor forsakes his own (Hebrews 13:5). As believers, we are never on our own. Jesus assured us in Matthew 28:20, “Lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Amen! I have to admit that my prayers at this time were much shorter but fervent. My suffering was nothing compared to the many who are hanging onto Jesus despite chronic pain, terminal disease or intense persecution for Christ’s sake.
6. The Lord is Jehovah our Healer. While he is in the business of healing us from sin’s penalty and power (Psalm 103:3), he also is our physical Healer (Exodus 15:26d). Just think what you would be like today if he never healed you of anything, even the “little” things like stomach aches, cuts, bruises, rashes, broken bones, infections, headaches, colds, flu, COVID-19, etc. Do we ever think to thank God for these deliverances while we plead for his healing of cancer, heart disease and the like? Unfortunately for many their healing does not come until reaching glory.
7. Some people are very encouraging at times like these. When someone says that they are praying to Almighty God for you and really mean it, you are indeed blessed. Here is a note I received: “Praying God will give you all you need and take extra special care of you today. We are praying for you and hope that you get better soon. Praying you’ll feel God’s healing hands at work in you.” Thanks, I needed that.
8. You now have more compassion for those who suffer in the same way. Now you can truly say, “I know what you’re going through.” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 says that the God of all comfort “comforts us in all our tribulation (why?), that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble by the same comfort which we ourselves are comforted of God.” If you are battling COVID right now, I do feel for you.
9. You now appreciate heaven more than ever. Imagine a place of no death, sorrow, crying, pain and sickness (Revelation 21:4)! To those who have not experienced their healing this side of heaven, please hear God’s word. “For I consider that the suffering of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that shall be revealed in us” (Romans 8:18). “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working in us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory” (2 Corinthians 4:17). Your healing is coming.
10. You now have so much to praise and thank the Lord for. I thank God that by his grace I have fully recovered except for a slight lingering cough, and I did not get pneumonia or worse. I praise God with the psalmist David: “I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined to me, and heard my cry. He also brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my steps. He has put a new song in my mouth — praise to our God” (Psalm 40:1-3). Amen. Hallelujah! God bless you.