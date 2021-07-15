Are you going through a rough patch in your life right now? Are you down, distressed, discouraged or depressed? What would it take for you to be encouraged? What if Jesus himself came up to you saying, “Cheer up! I’m right here with you!” Would that change your attitude or outlook at all?
Here are several biblical examples where Jesus did this very thing to provide renewed courage and cheer to despairing souls.
The phrase “Be of good cheer!” is always used as a command or imperative in the Bible. Commands such as “Fear not!” are not good suggestions but strong exhortations to get our eyes off ourselves and our situations and instead focus on the Lord and his power. “Be of good cheer!” has the thought of “Be encouraged, brave, bold and confident, take heart or courage, don’t quit or give up, cheer up, look up, trust me!” If only we would always hear Jesus speaking this to us. Why should we be of good cheer?
JESUS FORGIVES SINS. In Matthew 9:1-8 four men brought their paralyzed friend to a house where Jesus was preaching. Since they could not get close to Jesus, they brilliantly broke through the roof and lowered him down front and center.
Jesus proclaimed, “Son, be of good cheer; your sins are forgiven!” This was NOT exactly what they had in mind and definitely smacked as blasphemy to the Jewish scribes. To prove he could indeed forgive sins, he healed the disabled man saying, “Arise, take up your bed and walk!”
When we are confident of Christ’s salvation and forgiveness, we can be encouraged in any situation knowing that we have eternal life (John 3:16), are kept eternally safe in His hand (John 8:28) and are totally forgiven (Colossians 2:13)! When you have Christ’s salvation, you do have everything.
JESUS RESPONDS TO YOUR FAITH. For 12 long years a woman endured chronic internal bleeding. She suffered much at the hand of many “physicians,” spent all she had in doing so and was worse off than before. She was desperate for help. Hearing of Jesus, she followed him in a vast crowd and simply touched his robe hem before slinking away. Jesus eyeballed her and said, “Be of good cheer, daughter; your faith has made you well!” (Matthew 9:19-22).
While our faith may not always lead to healing, it will enable us to endure any test or trial as our Lord promises us “a way of escape, that we may be able to bear it” (1 Corinthians 10:13). Faith and prayer do not always change our situations, but they do change us.
JESUS IS WITH YOU IN STORMS. One church sign read: “Need a life guard? Ours walks on water!” In Matthew 14:22-33 Jesus sent his disciples out on a midnight boat ride across the Sea of Galilee while he went off to pray. A fierce storm unexpectedly arose threatening to sink their craft far from shore. At the fourth watch (3-6 a.m.) Jesus comes toward them effortlessly walking on the troubled waters causing them to scream, “It’s a ghost!” Christ calmly comforts them saying, “Be of good cheer! It is I (literally “I Am”); do not be afraid!”
Life’s storms can come upon us unexpectedly and catch us off guard. Will you hear Jesus’ calming voice in the midst of your hard situation? Remember that he promises to always be with you (Matthew 28:20), giving you confidence to walk on your rough waters or calming the storm completely.
JESUS CAN GIVE YOU PEACE IN A TROUBLED WORLD. Christ’s disciples were troubled, agitated, upset and all shook up (John 14:1). They soon would have sorrows as strong as birth pangs (John 16:19-22). They were informed that they all would scatter and forsake their beloved Master (John 16:22). Jesus was going to die and leave them behind as he returned to heaven.
Christ’s consoling promise to them and to us in John 16:33 is that through him we can have peace in this world, even though we definitely can expect tribulation (pressure, affliction, difficulty, trials). However, he continues, “BUT be of good cheer, I have overcome the world!”
What a promise!
Put your name in for all the “yous” and claim this for yourself! Jesus has conquered sin, death, Satan and hell through his death and resurrection. In Christ we have victory as Romans 8:37 says, “Yet in all these things (tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril, sword (vs. 35) we ARE more than (super) conquerors (victors, over-comers) through him (Jesus) who loved us.” No one who trusts and follows Jesus is a loser even if it seems like it at times. Victory comes when we claim his promises and live accordingly.
In what situation do you need to hear Jesus say “Be of good cheer!” today? Does his presence and words make any difference in how you face your challenges and difficulties? Is Jesus your Savior (John 3:16; Acts 16:31)? Is Jesus your Lord and Master? Will you keep your eyes turned upon Jesus in your storms? When Jesus is there with you, it makes all the difference in the world so “Be of good cheer!” today. Thank you, Lord. I needed this as well.
