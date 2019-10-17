There is a great desire to discover one’s family tree, background and roots.
Ancestry.com, through its website and Ancestry DNA tests, is enabling more than 20 million members by providing 100 million family trees and billions of online records. You can even have a free 14-day trial.
While this is important and interesting, a more pressing issue is to know one’s spiritual identity and destiny.
A common saying is “We are all God’s children.” While the Apostle Paul does affirm we all are God’s offspring naturally being created in his image (Acts 17:28-29), this is not the whole story.
Shockingly, we discover God tells us we are all naturally spiritual sons of this fallen, sinful world (Luke 16:8), sons of disobedience and children of wrath (Ephesians 2:1-3), sons of darkness and the night (1 Thessalonians 5:5) and even children of the devil himself (1 John 3:10). The word “son” means “to have the characteristics of.”
The bottom line is we are all sinners by family heritage (Adam and Eve), nature and choice (Romans 3:23), following Satan’s rebellious lead and consequently are doomed to face God’s holy wrath and judgment leading to eternal separation from him in hell (Romans 6:23).
Fortunately this is not the end of the story.
Even though none of us are naturally spiritual sons/daughters (2 Corinthians 6:17-18) or children of God (1 John 3:10), sons of light and the day (1 Thessalonians 5:5) or sons of his kingdom (Matthew 13:38), we can be.
This was made possible by Jesus Christ’s death on Calvary’s cross. He, the only unique eternal Son of God coming to earth in human flesh and blood, would die as the perfect, complete sacrifice for the sins of all mankind (Hebrews 2:9-10). Because of God’s love and good pleasure, his goal is to bring many forgiven sons of disobedience to glory.
However, while God loves all of us (John 3:16), desires all to be saved (1 Timothy 2:4) and is not willing that any should perish eternally (2 Peter 3:9), he leaves this crucial choice to each of us. John 1:12-13 states only those who receive and believe (put full faith, trust, confidence) in Jesus Christ and his claims alone have the right to become children of God.
We cannot be born physically into God’s family but we need to be “born again, anew” or “from above” as Jesus declares in John 3:3-7. When the declaration of the Gospel (Jesus died for our sins and rose again), prompted and driven by the Holy Spirit joins with a repentant, believing human heart and mind, the result is a new child of God. This opportunity is available to anyone and everyone who responds in faith (John 3:16). Jesus will never turn anyone away who sincerely comes to him (John 6:37).
The benefits of a child of God or believer are innumerable. To name a few, we are justified (declared righteous — Romans 5:1), redeemed (bought out of the slave market of sin — 1 Peter 1:18-19), forgiven of all sin (Colossians 2:13), indwelt by God the Holy Spirit (Romans 8:14-17), given a home in heaven (John 14:2) and adopted into God’s family with full standing, rights, privileges and responsibilities (Galatians 4:4-7). Now we can confidently say God is our spiritual Daddy (Abba) and Father.
“Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God … now we are the children of God.” (1 John 3:1-2). Can you truly say that? Whose child are you? The choice is yours alone. Don’t delay. Then you will be able to confidently sing, “I’m so glad I’m a part of the family of God.”
I look forward to seeing you in my Father’s house someday soon for that great eternal family reunion (John 14:1-6)!
Bob Kulp is the pastor of the Grace Brethren Church, 24775 C.R. 20 E., Elkhart.
