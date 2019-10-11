Have you ever seen the 1977 movie “A Bridge Too Far,” starring Sean Connery, Gene Hackman and Ryan O’Neal, just to name a few? I’m sure I saw it, but I don’t remember it very well. It was about a true story of Operation Market Garden in 1944. Allied strategists hoped a multi-thousand assault by parachute forces, assisted by ground troops, would clear a path toward Nazi Germany’s industrial heartland and hasten the war to an end.
Unfortunately, for some reason unresearched by me, ground troops were bogged down, and the parachutists were left ahead of them outnumbered and outgunned. More than 11,500 Allied soldiers died during the nine-day assault; more than even those at the D-Day landings.
And speaking of the D-Day landings, one parachutist veteran who survived that ordeal is named Tom Rice. Today, Mr. Rice is 98 years old, and to commemorate all those who died in Operation Market Garden, he parachuted on Sept. 19 just a about a month ago into Normandy, strapped to a younger, more able parachutist. Rice plans to continue this every year until he’s 100.
That is just amazing to me. Not only is his motivation amazing and commendable, but I just turned 59 the other day, and my back hurts so bad I’m walking hunched over most of the time. Here is this nearly 100-year-old man jumping out of planes. Gotta admire that.
OK, I know it’s risky, so you could also take the position that it’s foolish, risking your life unnecessarily. But I’m putting that notion aside for a moment to make a point. What am I doing with my life? What are you doing with yours? What can we still all do to make a difference? Or at least, make a statement, like Mr. Rice? Are there any risks worth taking for the right cause, the righteous reason?
And there are many causes we could get behind today, right? Save the whales. Or pick your favorite disappearing animal — there are probably hundreds. Or how about starving children? Unemployed people? Cures for various kinds of diseases? I’d love to find the cure to Alzheimer’s, just to name one. There are save-the-youth programs, support your local YMCA or YWCA or homeless shelters or … on and on and on.
Pick one — or two — or even three. Next year, pick a few more. There are so many worthwhile causes. But there’s only one that can have an eternal effect on human beings. What can make an eternal difference in the lives of human beings is true Christianity. A Christianity that believes the Bible is the inerrant, inspired word of God, where Jesus Christ is the central focus of the entire book. Where good works are not preached as something you have to do to merit God’s favor, but are rather a result of believing you already have God’s favor because of what he accomplished through the birth, life, suffering, death and resurrection of his son, Jesus the Christ.
Before you jump out of any airplanes — for any worthy cause — make sure you’ve learned about this true Christianity. Make sure you get to know the real Jesus Christ, who, when he returns as judge, will find you innocent of all sins, because you trusted in his work to cover those sins and be forgiven before his father in heaven.
All of you have already been saved. It happened more than 2,000 years ago. So why are some going to hell? Not because they haven’t been saved, but only because they reject what God has done for them. That’s why it’s true that there’s nothing you can do to be saved; why works don’t ever save you. You’ve already been saved. God just wants you to believe it.
God’s power to cause belief in you comes through his mighty word. If you hear it and believe it, then God has caused faith in your heart through the power of his word. You have done nothing to acquire it. If you reject it, chances are you’re trusting more in the words of men than the word of God.
