LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital leadership is seeking adults to serve on the hospital’s Patient and Family Advisory Council. PFAC members volunteer their time to offer feedback and suggestions that could help to improve quality, patient safety and overall experience of the care delivered, according to a news release from the hospital. Members must be adults 18 or older who have received care, or whose family member has received care, at the hospital.
“Over the years, we have gained unique insights from the PFAC members that have been invaluable,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “As a result of their feedback, we have been able to make a few, relatively simple changes to processes or information flow that have had an immediate and positive impact on our patients’ experience of their care.”
Christina Blaskie, coordinator of the PFAC, said, “Interested volunteers should have sufficient time to devote to preparing for and attending bi-monthly meetings. Volunteers will be provided with orientation and training. Ideally, members should have the ability to make decisions by consensus and to support the council’s final decisions.”
Community members interested in being a part of PFAC may request an application by calling or emailing Blaskie at 260-463-9389 or christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
