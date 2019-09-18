LAGRANGE — Richard Moore recently needed emergency assistance and called 911 for help. Parkview LaGrange Emergency Medical Service team members Dawn Iddings and Corey Troyer responded to his call.
Later, Moore contacted the Parkview LaGrange Foundation to nominate Iddings and Troyer as Guardian Angels and recognize them for their care.
“We so appreciated the care that was shown when I was helped by your tremendous EMS team. Everybody was so very caring and helpful and I wanted to thank them. They were truly my guardian angels that day. Thanks for being available and helping me,” Moore said.
As a result of Moore’s recognition, Iddings and Troyer were honored recently at a brief ceremony. Each was given a Guardian Angel pin, a certificate and a Guardian Angel notebook from the Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
“Congratulations, Dawn and Corey, for providing Mr. Moore with such excellent service and for doing so with such care and compassion,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “And thank you, Mr. Moore, for your generosity in recognizing Dawn and Corey.”
To learn more about the Guardian Angel Program and other giving opportunities through the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, contact Rose Fritzinger, director, at 260-463-9004 or email her at rose.fritzinger@parkview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.