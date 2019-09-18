LAGRANGE — On Aug. 23 during the 10th annual Paddle for Parkview, more than 150 paddlers were drawn to the Trading Post in Mongo for a lunch at the river side followed by canoeing and kayaking on the Pigeon River.
“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and the support of community members, this year’s paddle raised over $17,000 in support of the Parkview LaGrange Hospital therapy department,” said Rose Fritzinger, director, Parkview LaGrange Foundation. “Many of our sponsors have been part of this event for each of its 10 years, our host/presenting sponsor, Farmers State Bank, being one of them. They are truly examples of generosity’s healing touch.”
Sponsors of the event included LifeBridge Senior/UltraGroup, Vintage Archonics, Dr. Rhonda Sharp, Physicians Health Plan, Life Care of LaGrange County, Northeast Indiana Internal Medicine, Sodexo, Miller’s Merry Manor of LaGrange, Fort Wayne Radiology, Dr. Shelby Cooper, PEP, Topeka Pharmacy, Clinical Colleagues Inc., LaGrange County Community Foundation, LaGrange County Economic Development Co., and Allied Hospital Pathologists.
“We are very grateful to be the beneficiary of this year’s Paddle for Parkview,” said Julie Desper, manager, Parkview LaGrange Hospital therapy department. “The funds from this event will allow us to expand the services our program offers, as well as providing professional development opportunities for our therapists.”
For additional information about the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, call Rose Fritzinger, foundation director, at 260-463-9004 or email her at rose.fritzinger@parkview.com.
