SOUTH BEND — September is National Recovery Month and Oaklawn is celebrating with the first Rockin’ Out for Recovery from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Howard Park.
This free event features music from Memphis Underground, fare from local food trucks (available for purchase) and stories of hope and recovery. The event is a collaboration with Leadership South Bend Mishawaka Class 47 Team Synergy.
The event will also raise funds for the important role of recovery coaches — people who are themselves in recovery from an addiction or mental health issue and specially trained to help others on their journey, according to information provided by Oaklawn.
Clients who work with a recovery coach are more likely to stay in treatment, reduce substance use, reduce relapse rates, decrease use of hospitals and jails and report better satisfaction with treatment and improved social support, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Despite these successes, their work is often not funded by traditional payors. Money raised at the event — both through sponsorship and individual donations — will go to fund two recovery coach positions at Oaklawn.
“For people in active addiction, it is so powerful that one of the first people they see in treatment is someone who knows exactly what they’re going through and is now living successfully in recovery,” said Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation. “Traditional providers remain a really important part of treatment, but recovery coaches have a tremendous impact. They’re living proof that recovery is possible.”
Throughout September, Oaklawn is running a “15x5 campaign” — asking 15,000 people from the local community to donate $5 to help fund recovery coach work. Donations can be made at www.oakalwndonate.org/givenow, or by Venmo at @Oaklawn-Foundation, CashApp at $OaklawnFoundation or Paypal.me at @OaklawnFoundation.
For more details about Rockin’ Out for Recovery and to hear testimonials from some of Oaklawn’s recovery coaches, visit Oaklawn’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OaklawnHealth.
