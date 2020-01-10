Happy New Year! I was away for New Year’s — celebrating the holiday in a different time zone — I think for the first time ever.
I was in Arizona visiting my eldest son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter. I wasn’t sure how it was going to work ringing in the New Year— I’m so connected to my New York roots and watching the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
My Maryland brother said he’d call at midnight Eastern Standard Time, which was 10 p.m. in Arizona. I mentioned something to the kids and my daughter-in-law said they always celebrate the New Year at 10 p.m. And I needn’t have worried about it “not feeling like New Year’s if I don’t see the ball drop” because without my even asking they pulled up a link online and we were able to watch it. It wasn’t Dick Clark, but it was live from New York.
My daughter-in-law did introduce me to a new tradition though, an idea she said she got from Pinterest. On New Year’s Eve, she took the ornaments off the tree and instead tied on 12 balloons — one for each half hour from 6 p.m. to midnight. The balloons were already decorating the house because her birthday was the Dec. 29 and she wrote the times on each one. Every half hour we popped a balloon as part of the countdown. Emma got to pop a few before her early bedtime, too.
At 10 p.m., we celebrated by watching the ball drop and they went to bed at 11, but I said I felt obligated to stay up and pop the last two balloons. I dozed off but the fireworks going off at midnight woke me in time to pop the last one and go to bed.
Earlier that day we went to the Science Center, where they had a mound of snow set up for kids to play in. It was the first time Emma played in snow. She seemed to really enjoy throwing snowballs at her Grandma! We built a mini snowman — the snow was pretty icy so not the best snowman-making snow, but it was fun.
Speaking of New York, on New Year’s Day I took them out to dinner as belated birthday celebrations for both of their December birthdays and they wanted to go to a place called NYPD — New York Pizza Department. I’m always a little cynical of places that claim to be “authentic N.Y. pizza” but this place actually ships in filtered water from New York. I had to admit I was pleasantly surprised that it truly was just like New York pizza.
We went on a few other outings, but mainly it was great bonding time with Emma. We played, colored, made Play-Doh “cookies,” read books, had “smooch attacks” and she “wrote” me lots of notes. I got her to smile frequently for photos, something her parents struggled with. She liked to bring me my morning yogurt with her Emma-sized spoon. She gave me one of her notes to bring home for her cousin Kyley — the girls are just three weeks apart in age. I told her next time Kyley was with me I’d have her make a note for Emma. (Of course, this Grandma wishes they could grow up together and I’m hoping that will still happen.)
I also had the chance to meet up with an old friend from N.Y. who lives in Mesa, nearly an hour from my son. We met at the Phoenix Zoo, where she used to work before she broke her back, a year or two after my accident. It was good to spend a few hours with her.
Ironically, we were having the same weather here before I left as they were having in Phoenix. A high of low-60s and lows in the 40s or 30s. December and January are their colder months — and 60 degrees there feels more like 50 here — it starts warming up in February, they said.
I had a nice, relaxing week visiting them but I had a red-eye flight home and got immediately thrown back into a busy work week. I’m still reeling and trying to get back up to speed. I don’t feel quite as ready to greet the new year, but it’s here so here’s hoping that this year will bring healing, peace and unity for our nation.
