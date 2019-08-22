I hate to say it and I know the calendar disagrees, but because the kids are back in school it feels like summer is over. The Scrooge-like school superintendents have cut our summers a month short as some of the schools returned to class the first week of August.
I’m trying to fight it, but find my thoughts turning quickly to fall. So how did my short summer of fun with the grandkids go? Did I get to do everything I wanted? Of course not. But I did manage a bit more than last summer.
In a previous column I wrote about taking my teen granddaughter and 7-year-old Logan to a South Bend Cubs game. That was a great day, despite the fact that it was one of the hottest days of the summer. It was the first live game for both of them, and I think they really enjoyed it.
We almost made it to the drive-in theater. “Toy Story 4” was playing and I had the two little ones overnight, so it seemed a perfect opportunity. I even shopped earlier that day for snacks to take along. However, it was also a day when the heat index was triple digits and the forecast anticipated it to be 93 degrees at 9 p.m. So I wavered back and forth and finally decided it’d probably be best to go to the air-conditioned theater in town.
As my luck would have it, it stormed while we were in the theater and when we came out it had cooled off considerably about the time the drive-in movie would’ve begun. But we still had fun and saw a rainbow on the way home. So a drive-in is still on the list for the next month or so if something appropriate is playing.
I did take my teen granddaughter to an outdoor movie in Nappanee, sans car. We sat in a parking lot and watched the movie “Wonder” and ate popcorn. That was fun, too.
We didn’t make it to the fair (as all readers gasp in disbelief). That was the week I left for conference, and since money was pretty tight, I thought it best not to go.
I wanted to do something fun with the grandkids before school started again. In my mind, I was considering taking the South Shore to Dune Park but because money was still tight, the plan changed to a picnic at Syracuse Lakeside Park. By the time I got the kids that day it was closer to dinnertime, so instead of a picnic lunch I just packed some snacks.
I had the 15-year-old, 7-year-old and almost 3-year-old Kyley. The little ones swam in the lake and had fun splashing Gramma and played in the sand. I did realize it was going to be hard to get them out of the water and off the playground, so I engaged in an age-old Grandma tactic — bribery. I bribed them out of the lake by saying if they wanted time to play on the swings and slide they’d have to get out. I got them off the playground with a promise of ice cream.
We went to Joe’s Ice Cream Supreme, which is to Syracuse what The Chief is to Goshen (I believe) and ordered a small sundae for everyone. Their small sundaes were pretty big, so the little ones certainly could’ve shared one — now I know.
After ice cream, we picked up a pizza. Wait — dessert before dinner? A grandma’s prerogative. Luckily these grands are all good eaters, so it didn’t affect their appetites.
Although I’m bemoaning the fact the kids are back in school, I do know there’s still more fun to be had as last fall I took them to the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, Nappanee Apple Festival and Ligonier’s Pumpkin Farm. Bonfires in the fall, too, are something to look forward to.
(I do love and enjoy the fall. It’s just the long winter that follows that I don’t like.)
I’m also enjoying some one-on-one time with Kyley, including planting a fairy garden together that I’d had been planning for a long time.
I don’t know about you, but these days I’ve got one foot in the sand trying to hold onto summer and the other in the pumpkin patch.
