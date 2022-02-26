We’ve written about North Manchester in the past including the history of early settlers.
Today, the economy is supported primarily by the university, but there is still substantial industry. HF Group has a major printing facility and has printed all my books. Straus Veal Feeds is headquartered here. Their story is in my book, Farmers in Lake Country.
There are also some good eats in town, and we have pontificated about a couple in the past. Even though the Historic MainView has closed, there remains one that remains an icon!
Mr. Dave’s
Founded in 1962 by Dave and Shirley Clapp, the restaurant has been a downtown staple since. Mr. Dave’s initially focused on the Indiana classic breaded tenderloins, and the fascination with this phenomenon drew folks by the groves to North Manchester.
Newspapers from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis spread the word and created a national obsession. Orders lowed-in from all over the country for his tenderloins until the state shut-down shipments because of “safety concerns”.
Nonetheless. Mr. Dave’s carried-on and expanded into burgers, dogs, broasted chicken, sausages, shakes and specialty sides. It became to Wabash County as Pat’s Chicago Dogs has become to Kosciusko County.
Eventually, Dave retired and son, Kevin, and his wife, Tina, took over. However, health issues caused the icon to close in May, 2017.
In August, 2017, Fort Wayne native, BalPie Singh purchased Mr. Dave’s and the legacy lives on!
The Menu
Clearly folks come for the tenderloins, and they are available with the traditional Mr. Dave’s breading, but you can also get them grilled without breading. Either way they are an abundance of pounded pork loin.
There are also ten all-beef burger choices that are ground daily. Besides Mr. Dave’s humongous burger (a double burger with cheese pickle, lettuce and tomato), you can also get junior burgers.
Mr. Dave’s also has three house-made sausage sandwiches, plus eleven other sandwiches, like fish, chicken, etc.
The broasted chicken menu is vast. You can order white or dark meat or both by the piece, by the bucket, snack-pack or a full dinner. It has become as popular as the tenderloin.
To accompany any sandwich, there are salads and starters.
Lastly there are too many shake flavors and a couple desserts. Shakes are highly unusual. Think blackberry, Reese’s peanut butter cup, hot fudge, black raspberry and other funky flavors.
Upon entering, you immediately note that the walls are adorned with newspaper articles pontificating on the virtues of Mr. Dane’s tenderloins. Lots of history here.
After perusing the menu, you place your order at the open counter and pick-up when they call your name. Settling-in at a booth, we noted that the drive-up window was quite busy — perhaps more so than inside.
Eventually, I elected the sausage patty melt. It comes with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on a wheat bun. It was a fine choice! With a little mayo and mustard, it was a perfect sandwich for lunch. The slaw is not bad, either, but I really wanted to sample their version of potato salad, but sadly, it’s seasonal, and was not available. Regardless, I would have that sausage sandwich again. It was better than the one I had in Hamilton a couple weeks ago.
Gayle, my wife, went with the traditional breaded tenderloin and an order of onion rings. It’s a large slab and the breading was well-balanced with the pork. Many breadings have too much moisture and don’t stick to the pork. This is not the case with Mr. Dave’s. The breading is tightly bound to the pork then flash fried. It’s not the best tenderloin but is more than adequate. The onion rings were adequate, as well.
Victorian North Manchester still has a lot to offer, especially during the holidays. Although the food scene lost a good one in MainView, there are still some great places to visit. We have to try the Sandwich Cellar at the Time Out Inn, on our next visit. But eventually, I’ll have check-out one of Mr. Dave’s shakes.
