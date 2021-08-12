ETNA GREEN [mdash] Tressie Lou Otto, age 88, formerly of Etna Green, passed away at 2:58 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Miller's Merry Manor in Syracuse, of natural causes. She was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in Nappanee, to Emanuel and Rosa (Hochstetler) Burkholder. Mrs. Otto lived most of her life i…