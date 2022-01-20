How do you feel about that number one person in your life today … yourself? Are you proud and boastful because there is no one as good as you? Or do you feel inferior, lacking a sense of self-worth? I myself have struggled often with the latter view. However, some truths from God’s Word (and an encouraging wife) have really helped me to have a much healthier self-image. These truths also answer the issues that currently plague our nation in regards to whose lives matter and whose do not.
Firstly, all of us were created in God’s image and likeness (Genesis 1:26). We did not evolve from apes or any other creature. The first man Adam was formed by God (Genesis 2:7) on the very same day he created living creatures (1:24-26). After finishing his creative work in six 24-hour days, God rated his creation “very good” (1:31). God does not make junk nor anything inferior, including you and me.
Being created in God’s image means that we, unlike the animals, have personality, emotions, consciences, will, self-awareness, creativity, an eternal soul/spirit and the ability to fellowship with God. Because of this, ALL human life is sacred, special and set apart. The Lord emphasized this in Genesis 9:5-6 with capital punishment or a life for a life, in Exodus 20:13 with “You shall not murder” and in James 3:9 as to why we should never, ever curse or verbally abuse any other human being.
We should also be aware that in God’s eyes there is only one race — the human race. Paul stated that God “has made from one blood every nation of man to dwell on the face of the earth” (Acts 17:26). Yes, we are a fallen, sinful race but we are one no matter what our color. In fact, science tells us that there is only one skin color — melanin, a brownish pigment we all have in special cells in our skin. Obviously we all have varying degrees of melanin which our skin produces. God never distinguishes people by skin color or any physical appearance (see "The Answer Book" by Ken Ham, pp. 131-144).
Secondly, we are all individually custom made by God (Psalm 139:13-18). We are all his masterpieces being fearfully (awesomely) and wonderfully (something only God could do) made (vs. 14). At the moment of conception, we are not just “sacs of tissue” or “potential” human beings but distinct persons as evidenced by David’s use of the personal pronouns “I, me and my” referring to his unborn self. This is why pro-life folks do what they do to rescue precious babies. This is why adoption is to be chosen above taking an innocent baby’s life. Unborn lives really do matter!
At the moment of conception we are the size of a period in this text, yet we have the entire unique personal genetic formula for our sex, hair, skin and eye color, facial and bodily appearance, personality, intelligence, etc. At 8 weeks, every organ is present. At 12 weeks we can do such things as squint, make a fist, kick and suck our thumb. We are all “skillfully wrought” (used of fine needlepoint with great detail, care and variation) by God (Psalm 139:15). Like all snowflakes, no two of us are exactly alike and no one else can take our place in God’s plan. So we all need to accept how the Creator made us and not compare ourselves with others because he says we are each “very good.”
Finally, all our lives do count in God’s eyes because Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God and Creator, came to earth in human flesh and blood to die on Calvary’s cross for each of us. Even though we are all sinners separated from God, he deemed us worthy of loving and saving. John 3:16 tells us that God loved all mankind so much that he willingly gave up Jesus, His unique Son, to die for us all so that anyone of us (even you!) who believe and trust in him alone for the forgiveness of their sins shall never be separated from him eternally in hell but have everlasting life both now and forever with him in heaven. 1 Timothy 2:4 says that God desires all to be saved and redeemed. However, he leaves the choice to each of us. It has been said that if you were the only sinner, Jesus still would have died for you.
A father approached his disobedient son and asked, “What are you good for?” The son mumbled, “Nothin’.” The father hugged him and said, “I’ll tell you what you’re good for, you’re good for lovin’!” So when we think that we ourselves or some other human is good for nothing, we need to hear God say: “Look at me! All are created in my image and likeness, all life is sacred and special, all of you were uniquely created by me and I love you so much that I gave my only Son so you could be with me forever. Don’t you ever, ever, ever think that your life or any other human life doesn’t matter. Have you got it?”
If we really did get it, it would change our lives, our country and our world! Do I hear an “Amen!” anywhere?
