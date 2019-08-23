I believe that appreciation is a holy thing … (s)o in loving and appreciating our neighbor, we're participating in something sacred.” — Fred Rogers
Have you connected with your neighbors lately? Although the word “neighbor” usually implies physical proximity and therefore seems one of the more concrete examples of community, we as individuals may have a different sense of what neighbors and neighborhoods are, and how they help or hinder our aspirations.
I can say without reservation that our neighbors are among the many blessings of living where we do. We see them more — and more of them — in summer, so we connect more, too. Whether a spontaneous conversation in the street or yard, there’s time for each other usually. We have borrowed eggs, sugar and such when addressing recipe shortages; we’ve also made the rounds with a basket or bag of produce, ready to share the bounty of now with whomever wants it. We’ve had furniture gifted to us, like a bed; we’ve also salvaged things from roadside trash piles, like a used carpet. We appreciate these many exchanges, too.
At its best, a relationship with a neighbor may be cooperative, supportive, and uplifting. When our kids play with other kids nearby, it reminds us of our own childhoods, and joys of playing outside. As a bonus, the neighbors on one side have grandchildren identical in age and gender to our kids: when they’re visiting Goshen, a gaggle of kids bounces from one house or yard to the other. What makes this even more delightful is the good conversation and company kept while the littler folks run around. When we’re able, we sometimes eat together, ranging from a formal sit-down meal to a fireside s’mores session. We listen to woodland birds, teaching each other calls we recognize, like the yellow-billed cuckoo.
In each of these gatherings, it’s the company we keep that I treasure most. In “A Ritual to Read to Each Other,” William Stafford urges knowing oneself as well as others, appealing to voice of a higher nature, “lest the parade of our mutual life get lost in the dark.” Although Stafford’s poem uses striking metaphors such as voice and darkness, it also avoids specifics, leaving much to the reader to interpret or decipher. Whatever conclusions one may draw from the poem, another powerful line is this: “I call it cruel and the root of all cruelty to know what occurs but not recognize the fact.” Incongruence between knowledge and recognition is indeed cruel, and symbolizes for me an inauthentic relationship, something to be avoided.
Neighbors, then, can also represent opportunities to create community. Like family, neighbors offer us daily opportunities to know what occurs and to recognize the facts. Neighbors can allow us to be honest with ourselves, while challenging us to practice kindness, respect, selflessness. Getting to know others like neighbors takes time, and requires a caring attention that does not happen without intention and awareness. I admire how some of our neighbors almost always seem make time for a connection, and are very present in that moment. This is not a trivial thing, in my mind, as it suggests that interpersonal relationships are highly valued. May your parade of mutual life remain positive, too, and may your relationships with all your neighbors flourish.
Greg Imbur invites you to join him and his family for adventures in the field, and “stories in the land.” Send your observations about the place where you live to greg@maplecitymarket.com
