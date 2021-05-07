As we prepare to celebrate Moms this Mother’s Day, I wanted to give extra kudos to moms of children at home this past year — they’ve had an exceptionally tough time of it.
With the pandemic closing schools for months on end and with activities ceased, moms have had to shoulder more than usual and they already carry quite a bit. In some cases they had to give up their job in order to be at home with the kids to ensure that they were doing schoolwork or because their daycare closed. Many stay-at-home moms had more kids at home than usual and when the weather was cold—constantly underfoot.
Some moms were trying to work their outside jobs from home and help with their kid’s school zooms as well. Teachers were trying to teach their students online while at the same time assisting their offspring with their schoolwork.
I heard the laments from some of my friends who are young moms and to try to help a little, I started a Facebook group Ms. Denise’s Storytime twice a week and read stories for pre-school and school-aged kids. They could join live or they could go back and watch anytime mom needed a break.
So while I think moms are often under-valued, I hope this year especially they get some extra spoiling for Mother’s Day.
Mothers have to have so many skills and there’s no training for the job, unless you count playing with doll babies and babysitting! Much of it is instinctual and some have more of the maternal instinct than others.
I have a dear friend who has never had children and said she never wanted them. Now that we’re older and both single, I asked her if she’s ever regretted that decision. She still says no.
It’s hard for me to understand because I know her as a warm, loving person—she always remembered my kid’s birthdays when they were growing up and now that she’s met my Arizona granddaughters has bought them gifts and is sending occasional cards, too. But her maternal instinct has been directed towards animals.
I, on the other hand, have always wanted children. In fact I wanted more than I have so that’s my regret, but it wasn’t entirely my decision.
Yet everything happens for a reason and now I’m blessed with six grandchildren and with two of them in their late teens—great grandkids may not be too far off in the future.
Moms need to be strong. Strong enough to clean up vomit in the middle of the night, to work an eight-hour shift then come home, cook dinner, clean up, supervise homework and attend sporting events and dance recitals.
They need to be strong enough to hear “I hate you” or “I wish I had a different mom” and still open arms wide for the child who spat those words at them.
They need to be strong enough, wise enough and selfless enough to put their own plans and agendas aside to be there for their children.
They need to be strong enough to tell a child lying in a hospital bed everything will be fine—even when they’re scared to death that maybe it won’t. They need to be strong enough to shoulder all their children’s fears and hurts from scabbed knees to broken hearts and be strong enough to let them go when they decide to move over 1,000 miles away.
And with all this strength these super moms have to develop they also have to remain soft and tender, too. They need to be that soft place for the kids to land because they will fall. They need to be soft enough to determine when a hug is needed much more than a scolding.
They need to be soft enough that even when they’re told they’re the meanest person in the world, when their methods are harshly judged and when weeks go by without a call or text they still pick up the phone, open the door and open arms wide for the wayward child.
I used to think the pre-school years were the hardest — so many times over the years and still today I laugh at how foolish that thinking was because the bigger the kids, the bigger the problems and the less you can do about it!
But would I do it again? Yes and I’d keep the ones I have and add a couple more.
I’d double or triple the grandkids because they truly are the reward. Things don’t often live up to the hype they get but grandparenting has, in my opinion.
I know Mother’s Day is hard for some who’ve lost their moms or worse, lost their children, but I think of it as a celebration of all moms and really, all women who have any impact on children.
So relax and enjoy this Mother’s Day—you all deserve it!
