DR. WALLACE: My laptop computer was charging, so I borrowed my mom's to do some homework the other day. I asked her first and she said it would be all right to use it. Well, as I was carrying it across the kitchen to set it up at the table, I dropped her laptop and it broke!
Now my mom wants me to buy her a replacement laptop because I broke hers. I have some money in the bank from working various jobs on weekends but buying her a replacement laptop would take all of my money. I would literally have nothing left. Do I really have to pay for my mom's laptop? I didn't break it on purpose! — Soon to be Broke Son, via email
SOON TO BE BROKE SON: I'm sure it was an accident and you didn't mean to break your mother's laptop. Accidents happen in our lives, and the best we can do is to learn from them and do our best to avoid them in the future.
But the fact remains that you were the person who broke it all the same. In this instance the right thing to do would indeed be to pay for a replacement laptop for your mother.
Regarding your finances, I first want to truly commend you for having a savings account that you've worked hard to build up. I think it's great when young people, especially teens, open savings accounts and work to build them up. The good news is that you can soon build it up again. Just continue to work when your schedule permits and again start saving some of your money. It won't be too long until you begin to build your savings back up.
This is a tough but important lesson to learn. When we borrow items from others, even family members, we take on the responsibility of returning the items in the condition they were first loaned to us.
If you will soon need some of your savings money for a reason that is very important to you, perhaps you could get a small loan from a family member (even mom!) or family friend so that you can both replace the broken laptop and have use of the portion of your savings that you'd need soon.
DR. WALLACE: In the last few years leading up to my high school graduation, my goal and life concentration has always been to strive to be accepted to a college I'd like to attend. The time has now finally come and I've been accepted to my dream school but for some reason I've had a wave of nervousness wash over me.
Believe it or not, right now as summer gets going, in my mind I'm not sure I want to go away from home to college. I've been accepted to Arizona State University in Tempe and I now presently live in Southern California.
How can I make a good decision about this? I truly don't know whether I should move out of state now that the time is drawing near. I'm really afraid that I won't know anyone there and I'll get really homesick and drop out of my classes so that I can return home. Would it be better for me to just start at a local junior college near my California home instead? - Nervous New College Student, via email
NERVOUS NEW COLLEGE STUDENT: Congratulations on being accepted to Arizona State University! It's a fine institution of higher learning and will provide you, should you follow through and attend classes there, a great opportunity to develop in many facets of life as a young adult.
There are benefits of going out of state for college. You can live on campus and will soon meet other students your age; you'll develop your independence, develop friendships, and become self-sufficient.
A successful higher education often leads to career stability, and it also shows prospective future employers that you possess a positive attitude and openness to new experiences.
It may comfort you to know that your letter raises a common concern I've heard from many teenagers over the years. Overwhelmingly, I've heard back from many who were happy they did "take the plunge" and move out of state to attend a college they really wanted deep down to attend.
Remember this, you always have the option to return home and begin your education closer to your hometown. But my advice is to at least try out your new educational opportunity in Arizona. All other things being equal, it's better to try it out and return home than to give up without even trying it out and live to regret that later in your life.
