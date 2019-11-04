One of the many wonderful things I love about fall and cooler temps is the urge to start making warm, filling comfort foods. Typically, these types of meals are not great for your health or waistline, but it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s all about taking the time to update ingredients to reflect some healthier choices. You could make delicious chili with ground turkey instead of beef, or even something as simple as adding twice as many vegetables to a yummy stew as you normally would. Sneak mashed cauliflower into the side of mashed potatoes, things like that. My friend Sarah Bender had made this not just a common occurrence in her kitchen, but something of a calling, and the recipe below is a perfect example of this.
This is a recipe that is delicious but also versatile. This version is vegetarian, but you could easily make it vegan with non-dairy alternatives or switch the noodles to gluten-free if that is one of your dietary needs. The fact that this recipe includes no meat makes it a healthier version, but you won’t even notice, because it’s cheesy, saucy, and tasty.
BEST EVER VEGETARIAN LASAGNA
Ingredients:
3 T. Extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 Small onion, finely diced
1 Clove garlic, minced
1 t. Dried basil
1 t. Dried oregano
1 t. Himalayan Pink or sea salt
1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes
2 6-oz. cans tomato paste
dash Cayenne powder
12 oz. Lasagna noodles (whole wheat is healthier)
2 Eggs
3 C. Ricotta cheese or dry curd cottage cheese
2/3 C. Parmesan cheese, grated (buy a wedge and grate this yourself; there is no comparison to the conventional stuff) and divided
1/2 t. Himalayan pink or sea salt
1/2 t. Black pepper
16 oz. Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced thin
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. In 3-quart heavy saucepan, sauté onions in 1 T. olive oil until nearly tender, about three minutes; add garlic and sauté for another two minutes. Add basil, oregano and salt and sauté for another minute.
3. Add tomatoes and tomato paste and 3/4 C. water. Simmer over medium heat, covered, for about 15 minutes, stirring often. Remove lid and add 1 T. olive oil and cayenne; reduce heat to low and continue cooking while noodles are being prepared.
4. Cook noodles according to package directions, drain and rinse. Coat with 1 T. olive oil.
5. In medium bowl, beat eggs; then add ricotta or cottage cheese, 1/3 C. of the Parmesan, salt and pepper.
6. In greased 13x9x2-inch baking dish, spread a generous 2 T. of prepared tomato sauce in pan; then layer half the noodles. Spread half the ricotta mixture, add half the fresh mozzarella and half the tomato sauce. Repeat, except do noodles, ricotta, sauce and then the fresh mozzarella. Sprinkle remaining 1/3 C. parmesan over mozzarella.
7. Bake on center rack for about 30 minutes, or until bubbly. You can also prepare ahead of time, refrigerate, and then bake for 45 minutes. Let stand for at least 15 minutes prior to serving. Serves 8 to 10. Enjoy with a tossed salad.
