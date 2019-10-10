When you are reading this, the weather may have changed — remember we live in Indiana. What I know for a fact is that the harvest has begun. Lawns don’t need mowing as often and there is a lot of dust in the country. I have also noticed with a dry, late summer and the beginning of fall here, the fall colors are not as brilliant and the squash and pumpkins are ready earlier.
Fall is a festive time of the year. There are so many interesting activities to do with the changing of the season. If you are into preparing locally grown food, now is the time to make the most of all the locally grown apples, grapes, squash and pumpkins.
One fun and tasty by-product of preparing pumpkins and squash is roasting and toasting seeds. If you are a gardener and still have zucchini that have become too large, you can remove the seeds and toast them then use the meat of the squash in cakes, casseroles, breads and soups.
Toasted pumpkin seeds are the most popular, but acorn, butternut, Hubbard and other variety of squash seeds are delicious too. To roast seeds, carefully wash and remove the clinging fibrous tissue — this is the messy part. Dry with a towel to remove as much moisture as possible, then dry the seeds in the oven at the lowest setting for one to two hours or until crisp. Remember to stir them frequently to prevent scorching. If you have a silicone baking sheet, this is a good time to use it.
Personally, I like using a cast-iron skillet for drying seeds. Dried seeds can be roasted by tossing them lightly with 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil or melted butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt (or less) for every 2 cups of seeds. Spread them in a shallow pan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
I also want to encourage you to make the most of the pumpkins and squash. I suggest you rinse the pumpkin off. If you cannot cut it to remove the seeds, poke some holes in it with a knife or fork and place it in the microwave on high for 5 minutes or so, then remove the pumpkin/squash with hot pads, cut it in two and remove the seeds and fiber. If the pumpkin is too large to put in the microwave, you can do the same thing in the oven.
Now you have several choices: You can continue to cook it in the microwave by placing it skin side up in a casserole dish, bake it in the oven at 350 degrees, or place it in a crock pot with just a small amount of water. The pumpkin needs to cook until it is soft, so I cannot really give you a time as this depends on the size of the pumpkin.
Once the pumpkin is soft, the skin usually peels or slides right off. This is easier on the hands if you let the pumpkin cool some before removing the outer skin.
Once the pumpkin is cooked, you can mash it, put it in your food processor or use a heavy-duty spoon and give many good stirs so it is smooth. Once you have the pumpkin to this stage, you can continue to let your creative food preparation ideas flourish.
