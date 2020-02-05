Winter is a great time to plan on using your slow cooker. I know many of you are also using your programmable pressure cookers. That subject will be for a future column though.
These days, we like the idea of "fix it and forget it." I will begin with the basics you need to keep in mind when using your slow cooker.
Let’s start with cooking temperatures. Low is around 180 to 200 degrees F. High is around 300 degrees F. One hour on high equals around 2 to 2½ hours on low. If you are using a slow cooker for real cooking, it often requires 8 to 10 hours on low. For best results, the slow cooker should be at least half full, but no more than three quarters full as the liquid will increase during cooking.
When it comes to fat on meat, plan to use a sharp knife and remove as much as possible. When fat melts and layers on the food, it can insulate the food. This makes the food more likely to overcook and have a mushy texture. If you are cooking hard vegetables like potatoes and carrots with meat, place the vegetables on the bottom as they will take longer to cook.
Now, let’s talk a little about food safety. You can test the temperature of your slow cooker by placing 2 quarts of water in the cooker, cover, then heat on low for 8 hours. Start this in the evening and test in the morning. To test, lift the lid and immediately check the water temperature with a thermometer. It should read 180 to 200 degrees. If the temperature is higher than 200 degrees your food may overcook. If the temperature is lower than 180 degrees, the food will not reach a safe temperature quick enough and the slower cooker should be discarded.
When using your cooker, do not remove the lid during the first 3/4 of the cooking time. Once food is cooked, do not store the food in the liner.
If you want to convert recipes for your slow cooker, look for recipes that benefit from long, slow cooking and steaming. Some recipes that come to mind are soups, chili, stews, tender cuts of meat, casseroles and desserts.
If a recipe suggests 15 to 30 minutes for an oven or stovetop, cook for 4 to 6 hours on low or 1½ to 2½ hours on high in the slow cooker. If a recipe suggests 35 to 45 minutes in the oven or on the stovetop, cook 6 to 8 hours on low or 3 to 4 hours on high. For recipes that would normally cook for 50 minutes to 3 hours, cook on low for 8 to 16 hours or high for 4 to 6 hours.
In addition, when converting a recipe reduce the liquid by half since the moisture will not evaporate during cooking. An exception is if you are cooking rice, beans or pasta. Do not reduce the liquid for these recipes. When cooking beans, pasta or rice, adding 2 cups of water is recommended.
When cooking meat in a slow cooker, thaw it in the refrigerator prior to cooking. I prefer to brown the meat as it gives it a richer flavor and appearance, but this is not necessary. Season meat lightly and fill the cooker half full with liquid such as water, cola or lemon lime soda, wine, beer, orange juice, vegetable juice or broth.
When it comes to vegetables, plan to cut them in uniform sizes so they cook evenly. Most of the time you can just add the vegetables without sautéing them. I suggest you limit strong-flavored vegetables, including cauliflower and turnips, since their flavor may permeate other foods in the pot.
Italian Beef or Pork Recipe
4-5 lbs. pork or beef roast
1 lg. onion, diced
Clove of garlic
1 pkg. Italian salad dressing mix
2 c. water
1-2 peppers or 1 T. hot sauce (optional)
Cook on high for 4 hours, then switch to low for up to 24 hours.
